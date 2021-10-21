Nevada County police blotter: Caller asks for support trapping possums
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Midnight — A caller near Loma Rica and Charles drives reported he is a truck driver sleeping in his truck and there has been loud music since 11 p.m. keeping him awake.
10:33 a.m. — A caller from Alta Sierra reported a dog bite.
10:34 a.m. — A caller from Camino de Lego and Via Del Sol reported a cat bite.
11:46 a.m. — A caller near the dead end of Rollins View Drive reported that he followed and confronted the people who appeared to have stolen his traffic cones, on which he put trackers.
11:59 a.m. — A caller near Jayhawk Drive, between Hummingbird Way and Sandpiper Drive, requested a check on her brother as her “other boyfriend is out of jail and her brother could be in danger.” The caller reported a history of violence between the two subjects.
12:12 p.m. — A caller near Banner Mountain Trail and Gracie Road reported an overweight male in a baseball cap with a backpack following her that morning during her run near Woodpecker Way.
12:47 p.m. — A caller near Magnolia Road, between Kingston Lane and Sunset Ridge Drive, reported a subject seated in the driver’s seat of a Jeep who had not eaten or moved in days.
1:14 p.m. — A caller near Meadow Drive and Highway 174 reported an old man with a long beard and a cane kneeling in the roadway.
1:25 p.m. — A caller near Brunswick and Curry drives requested support trapping possums in her house.
3:04 p.m. — A caller near Reader Ranch Road reported a patient having run away, possibly to Sacramento.
3:48 p.m. — A caller on Banner Mine Way, between Success Cross Road and Miners Place, reported ongoing shooting in the area.
9:59 p.m. — A caller near Highland Drive, between Green Lane and Ward Court, reported two to three vehicles pulling up in her driveway claiming they were there to check into the Airbnb.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
5:05 a.m. — A caller near the Nevada County Library reported he was punched in the face by a man named “Phil.”
7:23 a.m. — A caller near Dow Road and Highway 20 reported a dead deer in the roadway.
3:40 p.m. — A caller near Woodpecker Lane and Reward Street reported a tenant that was cold and barely responsive.
10:23 p.m. — A caller near East Broad and Orchard streets requested a welfare check on a transient wrapped in the corner with a yellow blanket.
11:06 p.m. — A caller on Commercial and Union streets reported two transients — one male, one female — entering the building through the side door and then exiting.
— Rebecca O’Neil
