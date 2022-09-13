Nevada County police blotter: Caller asks for ride from 911 due to marijuana smell

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday

6:26 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported their landlord had run over their foot and then left. Medics were sent to tend the foot injury.

7:33 p.m. – A caller from Empire Street reported an expensive looking red bike with large tires sitting on the side of the road. The caller suspected it might have been stolen.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

9:31 a.m. – A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported a large bull in the roadway.

3:58 p.m. – A caller from Alexandra Way reported two subjects sitting in a vehicle in front of the mailboxes since 3:50 p.m. The subjects were there every day when the mail comes and have their hoods up.

4:11 p.m. – A caller from Elnora Drive reported two suspicious packages were delivered by UPS farther from their home than they would like. The caller said there are people that want them out of the way and the packages could be bombs, but they don’t really think so.

7:59 p.m. – A caller from Boulder Street reported a black bear in the roadway.

8:53 p.m. – A caller from Norvin Way requested a ride into town due to the smell of marijuana. The caller stated they have a bad reaction to it and wanted a ride away.

9:13 p.m. – A caller from Brunswick Pines Road reported a male stopped in the middle of the road in a pickup truck sleeping. Another motorist stopped to check on the male and once he woke up he became combative and then drove off.

10:01 p.m. – A caller from Highway 20 reported a semi-truck driving recklessly, weaving all over the roadway and going into oncoming traffic.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday

9:29 p.m. – A caller from Main Street reported a vehicle parked in front of the location. The caller thought it was a potential camper, and stated that the vehicle leaves at 7:30 a.m. every day.

— Jennifer Nobles