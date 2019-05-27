Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller asks dispatch for a taxi, hangs up when denied

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sunday

8:14 a.m. — A caller in the 600 block of Minnie Street reported a man throwing items at a woman. The caller then said the man was dragging the woman. Officers arrived and made an arrest.

9:15 a.m. — A caller in the 400 block of Sutton Way reported a man who refused to leave a church.

9:18 a.m. — A caller in the 1800 block of East Main Street reported a man described as being “on another level” of being high.

11:48 a.m. — A man in the 100 block of South Auburn Street said that a murder would occur in the same place as the Sam Strange murders and that the killer would be the same person. The man refused to give any more details, saying he wanted to speak with an officer. The man then called back, saying he would walk to a store for a cigar before returning with evidence. A different caller then contacted dispatch, saying a man was inside a store and wouldn’t leave.

12:04 p.m. — A caller in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man holding his head and talking to a banana like it was a phone.

12:36 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man who grabbed an employee’s arm. The caller said the man was shoplifting, and that some merchandise was recovered. Officers identified the man from a photo, but couldn’t find him.

3:27 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Neal Street requested a welfare check on a man who said he had murder evidence from South Lake Tahoe. Dispatchers said the man was linked to an 11:48 a.m. report earlier that day.

7:55 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported a woman urinating on the side of a store. The woman then left in a vehicle with a man and two children.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Sunday

12:03 a.m. — A caller near McCourtney and Perimeter roads reported a giant, fake deer with big antlers in the road frightening drivers.

1:44 a.m. — A caller near Pleasant Valley Road and Lake Wildwood called dispatch, said he was lost and asked for someone to call him a taxi. The caller hung up when he was told a dispatcher wouldn’t call him a cab.

9:29 a.m. — A caller on Nancy Way, near Brewer Road, reported the theft or destruction of $12,000 worth of possessions.

11:44 a.m. — A caller on Maple Way, near Highway 174, reported that her neighbor comes onto her property and hangs fly traps near a chicken coop.

— Alan Riquelmy