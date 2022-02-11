Nevada County police blotter: Caller asks about legality of having sex in her backyard

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

7:08 a.m. — A caller near West McKnight Way reported a back door was pried open and $4,000 worth of copper wire was stolen.

1:01 p.m. — A caller near Walsh Street requested information on the legality of having sex with her husband in her own backyard.

1:40 p.m. — A caller near Colfax Avenue reported a man lying down in the sidewalk across the street.

4:32 p.m. — A caller near Whiting Street reported an injured cat in their yard.





4:48 p.m. — A caller near Joerschke Drive reported a vehicle outside, with someone who appeared to be huffing paint.

7:59 p.m. — A caller near Mill Street reported a male with tattoos on his face and arms under the influence. The reporting party said he does not appear transient, that he is friendly and only “needs help.”

8:20 p.m. — A 911 caller near Dorsey Drive and the Highway 49/20 ramp reported a young man “throwing rocks or something” off the overpass.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

2:12 a.m. — A 911 caller near Badger Hill and Tyler Foote Crossing roads reported a woman yelling gibberish in front of her house for an hour.

5:09 a.m. — A caller near the dead end of Crystal Street reported his neighbor building a fence on his side of the property line.

8:38 a.m. — A caller near Mower Way and McCourtney Road reported their stolen credit card was used at Big 5 Sporting Goods in Grass Valley.

9:33 a.m. — A caller near Green Way Place and Pine Court Circle requested a welfare check on a neighbor’s dog after the owner was picked up by authorities the day before.

10:17 a.m. — A caller near John Born Road and Chisum Trail reported a deer’s antlers were locked with a dead deer’s antlers.

11:43 a.m. — A caller near Rosewood Road and Raker Court reported a dog attack just occurred.

3:45 p.m. — A caller near Dog Bar Road and Alta Sierra Drive reported three subjects on the walking trail with dirt bikes.

4 p.m. — A caller between Highway 20 and Manzanita Diggins Drive is a caretaker for the property and reported someone started to set a camp up.

4:06 p.m. — A caller near Westhill Road and Rough and Ready Highway reported a subject using a hose to take a bath.

4:25 p.m. — A 911 caller near Mystic Mine Road, between Golden Eagle Way and Mackinac Court, reported that he was unsure whether or not his girlfriend “shoved a handful of antidepressants.”

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

9:59 a.m. — A caller near Gethsemane and Cross streets reported an abandoned vehicle parked there for nearly three weeks that was causing issues for the mailman.

10:46 a.m. — A caller near the 100 block of Nevada City Highway reported that everyday one of the male students states that he is going to shoot up the school.

1:40 p.m .— A caller near Maidu Avenue and Helling Way reported a dog in distress inside a red Tesla with all the windows up.

6:11 p.m. — A 911 caller near Sacramento and Prospect streets reported a fight.

— Rebecca O’Neil