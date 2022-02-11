Nevada County police blotter: Caller asks about legality of having sex in her backyard
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
7:08 a.m. — A caller near West McKnight Way reported a back door was pried open and $4,000 worth of copper wire was stolen.
1:01 p.m. — A caller near Walsh Street requested information on the legality of having sex with her husband in her own backyard.
1:40 p.m. — A caller near Colfax Avenue reported a man lying down in the sidewalk across the street.
4:32 p.m. — A caller near Whiting Street reported an injured cat in their yard.
4:48 p.m. — A caller near Joerschke Drive reported a vehicle outside, with someone who appeared to be huffing paint.
7:59 p.m. — A caller near Mill Street reported a male with tattoos on his face and arms under the influence. The reporting party said he does not appear transient, that he is friendly and only “needs help.”
8:20 p.m. — A 911 caller near Dorsey Drive and the Highway 49/20 ramp reported a young man “throwing rocks or something” off the overpass.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
2:12 a.m. — A 911 caller near Badger Hill and Tyler Foote Crossing roads reported a woman yelling gibberish in front of her house for an hour.
5:09 a.m. — A caller near the dead end of Crystal Street reported his neighbor building a fence on his side of the property line.
8:38 a.m. — A caller near Mower Way and McCourtney Road reported their stolen credit card was used at Big 5 Sporting Goods in Grass Valley.
9:33 a.m. — A caller near Green Way Place and Pine Court Circle requested a welfare check on a neighbor’s dog after the owner was picked up by authorities the day before.
10:17 a.m. — A caller near John Born Road and Chisum Trail reported a deer’s antlers were locked with a dead deer’s antlers.
11:43 a.m. — A caller near Rosewood Road and Raker Court reported a dog attack just occurred.
3:45 p.m. — A caller near Dog Bar Road and Alta Sierra Drive reported three subjects on the walking trail with dirt bikes.
4 p.m. — A caller between Highway 20 and Manzanita Diggins Drive is a caretaker for the property and reported someone started to set a camp up.
4:06 p.m. — A caller near Westhill Road and Rough and Ready Highway reported a subject using a hose to take a bath.
4:25 p.m. — A 911 caller near Mystic Mine Road, between Golden Eagle Way and Mackinac Court, reported that he was unsure whether or not his girlfriend “shoved a handful of antidepressants.”
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
9:59 a.m. — A caller near Gethsemane and Cross streets reported an abandoned vehicle parked there for nearly three weeks that was causing issues for the mailman.
10:46 a.m. — A caller near the 100 block of Nevada City Highway reported that everyday one of the male students states that he is going to shoot up the school.
1:40 p.m .— A caller near Maidu Avenue and Helling Way reported a dog in distress inside a red Tesla with all the windows up.
6:11 p.m. — A 911 caller near Sacramento and Prospect streets reported a fight.
— Rebecca O’Neil
