Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller advised not to shoot drunk party guests

Grass Valley Police Department

12:53 a.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported an intoxicated male just ran over a curb, got out of the vehicle, and fell onto the vehicle’s hood.

1:10 p.m. – A caller from Gates Place reported some sort of issue. When the caller was asked what was going on he kept stating “I’ll tell the cops when they get here.” The caller’s eventual statement was that he caught a female subject and a male subject using drugs in the bathroom.

6:11 p.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported he was at the business and all the lights were on and employee vehicles in the parking lot but the doors were locked. The caller was concerned the employees were being robbed and were possibly being held in the back.

6:45 p.m. – A caller from West McKnight Way reported a smaller greyhound dragging its leash and limping and running into traffic. The caller was trying to keep an eye on it.

7:31 p.m. – A caller from Joerschke Drive reported two vehicles parked in front of the building, neither who live at the residence. One subject got out of one of the vehicles and into the other and has been sitting there for a while. The caller believed it was drug activity.

Nevada City Police Department

9:09 p.m. – A caller from Zion Street reported a transient male the looked like he was freezing. The caller requested a wellness check on him. An additional caller reported the same.

Nevada County Sheriff Office

7:12 a.m. – A caller from Spanish Lane reported his guest invited people over for a party and they were refusing to leave. The caller was upset that the house guests were too drunk to leave, but agreed to let them stay until they sobered up.

7:46 a.m. – A caller from Spanish Lane reported the house guest was now threatening his life and allowing more people to come into the house through the bedroom window. The caller asked if he was allowed to shoot people. He was advised not to do that.

8:19 a.m. – A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported they were at the business earlier and it was vacant but the door was open and all the lights off.

10:28 a.m. – A caller from Lawrence Way reported she is out of town and got a strange phone call from someone claiming to be her neighbor and mentioning movers at her residence. The caller was concerned people were trying to steal her mail and she wouldn’t be home until later.

11:26 a.m. – A caller from Daisy Blue Mine Road reported fraud on an Amazon account. The incident possibly took place in Florida.

6:19 p.m. – A caller from Jayhawk Drive reported she just heard two shots and then a vehicle drive away. It was only heard; nothing was seen. The caller did hear people talking after but they did not sound in distress.

7:16 p.m. – A caller from Bitney Springs Road reported a burglary. Things were taken from a storage container on the property including important paperwork and sentimental items.

10:08 p.m. – A caller from Rex Reservoir Road reported a buck in the roadway that had been hit but was still alive.

— Jennifer Nobles