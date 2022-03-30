Nevada County police blotter: Call says restaurant discriminated against him due to service dog

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

7:48 a.m. — A caller at Stone Meadow Lane and Tierra Road reported a break-in that occurred Sunday night. The only thing missing was a key to a quad. The caller spoke with neighbors and several of them are missing items. The caller said a neighbor has surveillance video. More early morning patrols were requested.

11:25 a.m. — A caller at Ridge Road and Ridgeview Drive requested a pick up of drugs found from a disturbance on Monday night that were left behind.

12:27 p.m. — A 911 caller from Sojourners Lane and Peardale Road reported the theft of paperwork and various other items.

1:04 p.m. — A caller at Little Valley Road requested a call back regarding a suspect breaking and entering on several occasions and also changing the locks.





2:20 p.m. — A caller at Chances R Road reported her neighbor/tenant harassing her about paying bills.

4:55 p.m. — A caller at Brunswick Road and McBoyle Way reported a burglary within the previous 24 hours. Caller drove by and said she saw trash and homeless stuff on the property. Unknown if anyone is on the property. Caller was advised to stay off property.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

6:33 a.m. — A caller at Maidu Avenue and Helling Way reported a transient was harassing him.

2:54 p.m. — A caller at Cottage and School streets reported a subject lying between the school and North Pine Street, wrapped in a sleeping bag.

7:47 p.m. — A caller at Nevada and Grove streets reported he was refused service at a restaurant due to his service dog. Restaurant offered to sit them at an outside dining area. Caller said they were discriminated against and refused to explain what the purpose of his service dog was for. They were concerned about the dog being in the walkway.

— William Roller