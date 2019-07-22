Nevada County Police Blotter: Call reports thousands of dollars of dirt stolen

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

10:14 a.m. — A caller in the 700 block of Sutton Way reported a transient in a wheelchair panhandling.

11:53 a.m. — A caller at Brunswick Road and Highway 20/49 reported a man trying to scale the bridge’s fence in an attempt to jump.

1:27 p.m. — A call on Gates Place reported several camps in the area.

1:49 p.m. — A caller at Brunswick Road and Sutton Way reported that he saw the person who beat him walk from a business to a transient camp behind a gas station.

5:50 p.m. — A caller in the 300 block of Columbia Avenue reported finding drug paraphernalia.

8:08 p.m. — A caller in the 1400 block of Segsworth Way reported seeing a naked 2-year-old child outside an apartment saying “Mommy is sleeping.”

9:44 p.m. — A caller in the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported a fight. Authorities arrived and made an arrest.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Sunday

2:14 a.m. — A caller on Henderson Street, near Colfax Avenue, reported two transients sleeping by the side of a building.

1:39 p.m. — A caller on Black Road reported that a man walked up the caller’s driveway, saying he had come to “visit the sanctuary.”

3:05 p.m. — A caller on Turkey Point Circle, near John Born Road, reported that someone stole thousands of dollars worth of dirt. Additionally, the thieves also “trashed” the caller’s home.

3:52 p.m. — A caller on Penn Valley Drive, near Ranch Road, reported finding a hypodermic needle. Authorities disposed of the drug paraphernalia.

3:55 p.m. — A caller on Cruzon Grade Road reported a home had been burglarized.

5:24 p.m. — A caller on Highway 174 reported that a business refused to allow him and his friend inside because his friend had a service dog. The pair had necessary paperwork about the service dog, but the business didn’t care.

11:20 p.m. — A caller on Norlene Way, near Sunset Way, reported that cameras alerted her to the theft of $900 worth of sunglasses from her unlocked vehicle. A male suspect fled the scene.

Nevada City Police Department

Sunday

8:17 a.m. — A caller on Kidder Court, near New Mohawk Road, reported a man was walking down the street saying he’s “In America and looking for water.”

11:56 a.m. — A caller at Union and Broad streets reported a man yelling and looking over a bridge. The caller feared the man might jump.

1:37 p.m. — A caller on Commercial Street, near Broad Street, reported four men punching each other.

— Alan Riquelmy