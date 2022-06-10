Nevada County police blotter: Call reports 2 mountain lions walking up the road

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday

7:55 a.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported receiving threats from a guest who was upset that he hadn’t received any towels. The subject reportedly claimed, “This is how places get shot up.”

11:58 a.m. – A caller from Nevada City Highway reported the theft of socks, soda, and underwear. The caller wanted to press charges.

1:09 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way called in to report a possible scam. They said they paid a person in Texas $2,000 for a puppy but never received said animal. The caller was unable to reach the person from whom they bought the puppy.

7:53 p.m. – A caller from Todd Court reported a fire alarm had been going off for hours.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

8:09 a.m. – A caller from Combie Road reported someone had dropped a cat off at their business overnight. The caller requested someone pick up the cat.

8:13 a.m. – A caller from Rex Reservoir reported a loose horse. The reporting party was concerned about the horse running into the freeway.

9:27 a.m. – A caller from North Bloomfield Road reported a squirrel had its foot caught in the caller’s wire bird feeder and was unable to get loose, despite trying to remove itself for an hour.

10:46 a.m. – A service worker called from Chaparral Circle stating that the resident of the house in which he was working became angry and took the caller’s iPad and wouldn’t return it.

2:11 p.m. – A caller from North San Juan reported that earlier in the week a subject sprayed them with mace for no apparent reason.

2:47 p.m. – A caller from Soda Springs reported an otter or seal on the side of the road.

10:20 p.m. – A caller from Cedar Springs Road reported the sighting of two mountain lions walking up the roadway.

10:46 p.m. – A caller from Spenceville Road reported hearing chainsaws at an unknown property. Nothing was seen, but the caller said they could hear the saws running.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

4:42 p.m. – A caller from Nimrod Street reported they were approached by a woman who asked “Are you here to purchase your treat for the day?” The caller thought this was suspicious.

8:33 p.m. – A caller from Zion Street reported a man sitting in a parked vehicle. The caller was concerned that a drug deal was taking place.

— Jennifer Nobles