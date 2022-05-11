Nevada County police blotter: Business wants firewood thief cited

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

7:47 a.m. — A 911 caller from Bennett Street reported an argument between a man and a woman, with the man threatening to beat up the woman. Per caller, they are known to abuse narcotics.

1:02 p.m. — A caller on Sutton Way requested a guest be removed from a hotel as she was yelling and being hostile to staff.

2:59 p.m. — A caller on Plaza Drive requested that a woman who stole firewood be cited. The subject was behind the building.

4:05 p.m. — A caller on Washington Street reported threats made by a man to the caller and his family. The caller stated the subject had access to weapons. The threats were made by phone and in person.

4:52 p.m. — A caller at East Main Street reported a hit-and-run. The subject’s vehicle was a white Dodge Powerwagon. The subject ran into the back of the caller’s vehicle and left. The caller was inside a gas station when it happened and gas station employees have a video.

6:12 p.m. — A caller on Idaho Maryland Road reported a wallet and other items stolen from his vehicle. The caller has video footage.

9:57 p.m. — A 911 caller from West McKnight Way and Freeman Lane reported a physical fight between a woman and man in a silver four-wheel drive vehicle blocking the roadway. The woman then left with a dog, and the man stayed in the vehicle.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

8:28 p.m. — A caller at a residence on Cherokee Street reported her child’s father is refusing to leave. A neighbor phoned, saying the caller was at her residence and the subject was trying to break into caller’s home. The subject tried to push the caller out a door frame as he kept trying to enter. The caller shut the door and the subject’s fingers may have been in the way.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

6:54 p.m. — A caller at Spring and Bridge streets reported a man has been in the parking lot all day, possibly setting up a camp. The caller wanted him removed. The caller is an owner of a property and requested extra patrols due to increased transients.

10:11 p.m. — A 911 caller from Argall Way and Searls Avenue reported the theft of a catalytic converter from her vehicle.

— Rebecca O’Neil