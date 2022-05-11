Nevada County police blotter: Business wants firewood thief cited
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
7:47 a.m. — A 911 caller from Bennett Street reported an argument between a man and a woman, with the man threatening to beat up the woman. Per caller, they are known to abuse narcotics.
1:02 p.m. — A caller on Sutton Way requested a guest be removed from a hotel as she was yelling and being hostile to staff.
2:59 p.m. — A caller on Plaza Drive requested that a woman who stole firewood be cited. The subject was behind the building.
4:05 p.m. — A caller on Washington Street reported threats made by a man to the caller and his family. The caller stated the subject had access to weapons. The threats were made by phone and in person.
4:52 p.m. — A caller at East Main Street reported a hit-and-run. The subject’s vehicle was a white Dodge Powerwagon. The subject ran into the back of the caller’s vehicle and left. The caller was inside a gas station when it happened and gas station employees have a video.
6:12 p.m. — A caller on Idaho Maryland Road reported a wallet and other items stolen from his vehicle. The caller has video footage.
9:57 p.m. — A 911 caller from West McKnight Way and Freeman Lane reported a physical fight between a woman and man in a silver four-wheel drive vehicle blocking the roadway. The woman then left with a dog, and the man stayed in the vehicle.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
8:28 p.m. — A caller at a residence on Cherokee Street reported her child’s father is refusing to leave. A neighbor phoned, saying the caller was at her residence and the subject was trying to break into caller’s home. The subject tried to push the caller out a door frame as he kept trying to enter. The caller shut the door and the subject’s fingers may have been in the way.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
6:54 p.m. — A caller at Spring and Bridge streets reported a man has been in the parking lot all day, possibly setting up a camp. The caller wanted him removed. The caller is an owner of a property and requested extra patrols due to increased transients.
10:11 p.m. — A 911 caller from Argall Way and Searls Avenue reported the theft of a catalytic converter from her vehicle.
— Rebecca O’Neil
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User