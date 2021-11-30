Nevada County police blotter: Burglar floods old classroom

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

2:58 a.m. — A caller near North Bloomfield-Graniteville Road, between Vee and Vander Veen courts, reported “an emergency of the highest degree.” The reporting party said she required to be connected to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, her real estate agent or anyone who knows the history of the area. The caller identified as a scribe engraving messages in stone.

5:54 a.m. — A caller near Highway 174 and Wild Duck Lane reported a loose donkey in the roadway.

9:26 a.m. — A caller near Champagne Lane and McCourtney Road reported a client left a message at their dental office claiming that they were in so much pain they were going begin writing her own obituary.

10:33 a.m. — A caller near Pleasant Valley Road and Sun Forest Drive reported someone broke in, discharged a fire extinguisher and flooded an old classroom.





10:36 a.m. — A caller near Broken Oak Court and Penn Valley Drive reported he now has evidence of someone poisoning him through the vents of his residence.

10:37 a.m. — A caller near Bitney Springs Road and Lone Lobo Trail reported he was walking along an NID trail when a subject claimed the land was his property, began making threats and tried to fight the reporting party.

11:48 a.m. — A caller near Moore Hill Road and Wabash Avenue reported a stray, friendly dog with an incorrect contact phone number on the collar showed up on his property. The reporting party requested the dog be picked up.

12:11 p.m. — A caller near New Rome Road, Eaglepine Place and Tommyknocker Court reported ongoing issues with their neighbor littering their garbage all over the roadway.

12:19 p.m. — A caller near Quail Alley requested authorities check on a neighbor’s pigs that had no shelter.

2:46 p.m. — A caller near North Meadow View Drive and Julianna Way reported two small chihuahuas without collars killed multiple chickens that belong to the reporting party.

3:29 p.m. — A caller near McQuistoon Lane and Sunshine Valley Road inquired into the legality of owning a gun if he was in trouble with the law two decades ago.

4:40 p.m. — A caller near Meadow Drive reported the theft of $100,000.

5:47 p.m. — A caller near Auburn and Hidden Valley roads reported a female at the intersection was just hit in the head and needed medical attention. The victim was uncooperative.

— Rebecca O’Neil