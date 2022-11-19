Nevada County Police Blotter: Boyfriend handcuffed during couple’s play, can’t get him out

Thursday

Grass Valley Police Department

7:57 a.m. – A caller from Mill Street reported someone carved their initials in the newly poured concrete.

9:11 a.m. – A caller from Marshall Street reported suspicious activity with multiple vehicles driving through the area, possibly casing residences.

2:48 p.m. – A caller from Nevada City Highway reported a male subject in the parking lot disturbing customers and harassing people. The subject was swearing and throwing “gang” signs.

4:11 p.m. – A caller from Pleasant Street reported his landlord had ghosted him when he was trying to pick up mail.

4:37 p.m. – A caller from Allison Ranch Road reported a subject setting up a camp.

4:45 p.m. – A caller from a business on Freeman Lane reported a female had been in the store for three hours and kept nodding out.

11:43 p.m. – A caller from Highway 20 reported a vehicle with one light out, running vehicles off the roadway, throwing flares out the window and driving at inconsistent speeds.

Nevada City Police Department

9:26 a.m. – A caller from Silva Avenue reported a trailer with a chipper on it parked there since the previous day, causing traffic issues.

7:25 p.m. – A caller from Walrath Avenue reported a neighbor screaming and yelling. Per the caller the subject was screaming “Come get me. Do you think you run this county?” Three additional callers reported the same. The subject was arrested and booked at Wayne Brown Correctional Facility.

Nevada County Sheriff Office

1:26 p.m. – A caller from Fay Road reported she is being poisoned at a restaurant that she couldn’t remember the name of. The caller declined medical help and stated she was unsure when she was at the restaurant last.

2:59 p.m. – A caller from Salt Creek Road reported a large friendly white dog was laying in the middle of the road.

3:01 p.m. – A caller from Wolf Road reported they are a dumpster diver and just found a drowned cat and rabbit.

3:04 p.m. – A caller from Simple Justice Road reported a big white horse just shows up on their property.

6:10 p.m. – A caller from Donner Pass Road reported a female kept calling the jail demanding that her boyfriend be released.

8:39 p.m. – A caller from Pine Hill Drive reported they were playing around with some prop handcuffs, the boyfriend cuffed himself and they did not have a key to get him out.