NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
7:09 a.m. — A woman called regarding her cat eating a bat that got into the house last night on Penn Oak Lane and Country Downs and was concerned about the bat having rabies.
9:10 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for a neighbor wailing and screaming, “Why won’t you help me?” to someone else in the home at Alta Vista Avenue and Bragg Avenue.
12:10 p.m. — A driver of a red Volkswagen Passat was reported waving a black firearm out the window of his vehicle traveling on Highway 49 and Harmony Ridge Road.
1:59 p.m. — A caller from Western Gateway Park on Penn Valley Drive wanted personnel to meet him by the front gate because he can prove his horse was stolen a month ago. The caller said he would forward this to the Attorney General if no one responds.
3:46 p.m. — A husband called 911 because his wife was incredibly drunk and was possibly heading to Timber Trails from Greenlee Road in a black Toyota 4runner.
6:32 p.m. — A taco Bell employee was asked to call and report that a male body was found on the porch covered in flies and stunk when he walked up to the door of his friend’s house on Lazy Valley Road and Quincy Lane. No one else was reported to be on the property.
7:02 p.m. — The theft of a vehicle was reported on Excelsior Point Road and Comelong Way.
7:09 p.m. — Eight sheep were reported to have died in the last couple of days on Indian Flat Road and County Court where they were doing fire prevention on the property. The reporting party said the property owners were taking one of the sheep to get an autopsy and was worried because they have their own sheep and goats on the same property.
7:21 p.m. — A caller requested a welfare check for his girlfriend staying at the Golden Chain Motel on Wellswood Way with people doing drugs. The subject was reported to have PTSD and is huddled up in her room and no one there seems stable.
8:55 p.m. — An adult was arrested for elder abuse on Nevada City Highway near E. Main Street.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
8:10 a.m. — A driver with a beard, mustache and brown dreadlocks last seen shirtless was reported driving all over the road at erratic speeds in a blue Chevrolet van with license plate MEOWTAN on Boulder and Sacramento Street.
12:19 p.m. — A loud offensive disturbance turned physical between what appeared to be some painters and a transient on Sacramento and Broad Street. Both parties continue yelling at each other.
5:10 p.m. — A man was arrested for trespassing on property on Jordan Street and Dead End down near the creek and resisting arrest along with having a felony local warrant. The man was wearing a burgundy T shirt, athletic shorts and carrying a machete.
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
3:33 a.m. — A subject was reported to be breaking into the B&C True Value Hardware store on Nevada City Highway and Annex Avenue.
8:42 a.m. — CAL FIRE reported that their newspaper delivery lady reported that one of her male customers on West Berryhill Drive has not picked up his paper for two days and this was unusual especially because his car is in the driveway. After speaking to a neighbor it was confirmed that the man was in the hospital and was being transferred to a hospital in Sacramento.
11:10 a.m. — A male transient was refusing to leave the bathroom of the Grocery Outlet on Sutton Way for over 20 minutes. The reporting party had photos of the man yelling as he was leaving carrying a bag and wearing a green cape.
1:08 p.m. — A man not wearing pants and touching himself was reported to be sitting on the curb across from the bus stop on Dorsey Drive.
2:02 p.m. — A group of juveniles with skateboards were trying to beat up another boy and a girl on the scene was running to get help near the Sourdough and Co. located on Neal Street. The two victims ran for help to the Dominoes or Flour Garden.
5:59 p.m. — A white 2007 white Ford Escape with a bike rack was stolen off of E. Main Street and the Grass Valley City Hall public parking lot. The reporting party was standing by with the keys in hand.
9:40 p.m. — A backpack filled with money, identification and other items was given to the reporting party on S. Auburn and E. Main Street. The reporting party will wait for officers to meet him in the parking lot outside the police department.
10:18 p.m. — A 911 caller said she was chased by eight or ten known suspects near the grassy area behind the Sourdough and Co. on Bank and S. Auburn Street where the suspects grabbed her purse and told her they had knives and would use them. Most subjects were wearing black hoodies and chains and were last seen in the downtown area.
10:38 p.m. — An out of control juvenile was attempting to smash windows at the UPS Store and Circle K on S. Auburn and Bank Streets. The suspect was described as having a slender build, shoulder length hair, dark clothing carrying a skateboard and trying to start fights with passerbys. Screams from females were also heard but the subject was out of sight.
— Marianne Boll-See