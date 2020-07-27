Nevada County Police Blotter: Boa constrictor missing from caller’s home

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

2:11 a.m. — A caller from the 1400 block of Segsworth Way reported her vehicle had been vandalized.

5:14 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Main Street reported they had found a small dog, possibly a cocker spaniel, with a collar.

10:22 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Auburn Street reported that their neighbor had sworn loudly while on phone calls and played loud music containing profanity for extended periods of time.

10:26 a.m. — A caller from the 11900 block of Nevada City Highway reported that a subject was screaming and refusing to leave a restaurant’s drive-thru.

12:17 p.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported that, after withdrawing money from an ATM, he forgot to take it with him. Upon returning, he suspected it had been taken by an individual still there, who denied it. Business camera footage confirmed that the individual had taken the caller’s money.

1:38 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported that they see excessive speeding in the area every day.

3:00 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported that a woman accused the caller of hitting her car. The caller stated she had not hit the woman’s car, but was afraid of what she may try to claim.

4:59 p.m. — A caller from Sutton Way, near Brunswick Road, reported they had almost hit someone with their vehicle while the person was walking in the middle of the roadway, and the pedestrian began chasing after the caller’s vehicle.

11:25 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sierra College Drive reported she was locked into a parking lot.

Saturday

7:15 a.m. — A caller from McKnight Way, near Highway 49, reported an abandoned vehicle on the exit ramp.

10:18 a.m. — A caller from Brunswick Road, near Highway 49, reported there were subjects climbing over the fence on overpass hanging signs.

4:30 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Ocean Road reported their neighbor threatened to beat them up, after the caller had parked a trailer in front of his house and waved to a woman who lives next door.

5:36 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Mill Street reported seeing her neighbors wearing masks and shooting some kind of fake firearms at each other.

Sunday

10:15 a.m. — A caller from 100 block of Park Avenue reported her 5.5-foot red-tailed boa constrictor went missing from her house.

12:04 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Kate Hayes Street reported someone had been collecting unemployment benefits under his name.

9:16 p.m. — A caller from Sutton Way, near Plaza Drive, reported a shopping cart in the roadway.

9:41 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Lloyd Street reported their driveway was being blocked by their neighbor’s car. The caller stated they had asked the neighbor to move the car, and he refused.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

4:22 p.m. — A caller from Bradford Drive, near Jodette Lane, reported a couple of people about to get on a trail on motorbikes. The caller believed it was dangerous for them to be out there, stating the motorcycles could ignite a fire and they were not wearing helmets.

6:16 p.m. — A caller from Hilltop Road, near Pinnacle Lane, reported her room was broken into while she was gone and all of her property was moved to the yard.

7:05 p.m. — A caller from Johnston Drive, near Ladybird Drive, reported her neighbor’s cows were ruining her yard and the neighbors were out of town.

8:02 p.m. — A caller from Cedar Way reported loud yelling and music playing.

11:43 p.m. — A caller from Bentley Drive, near Long Valley Road, reported a house in their area was having a party for the second weekend in a row. The caller stated the parties get louder as the night goes on.

Saturday

6:17 p.m. — A caller from Blackledge Road, near Los Robles Lane, reported her daughter had found two injured German shorthairs in her yard. She called back to state she had found their owner.

7:08 p.m. — A caller from Indian Springs Road, near Penn Valley Drive, reported a subject was throwing furniture in the roadway.

8:51 p.m. — A caller from Johnson Place, near Alta Sierra Drive, reported a dog had been in a car for at least 45 minutes and appeared to be in distress.

Sunday

2:46 p.m. — A caller from Combie Road, near Wolf Road, reported a subject was breaking into cars parked in a lot.

2:58 p.m. — A caller from Bunny Hill Drive reported their car had been broken into while they were hiking.

8:30 p.m. — A caller from Stinson Drive, near Ball Road, reported a German shepherd aggressively approaching people.

8:33 p.m. — A caller from Sunny Hill Lane, near Sunnyvale Lane, reported her neighbor tried to run her down in a car while she was on foot.

11:01 p.m. — A caller from Greenwood Drive, near Lenelle Lane, reported a loud party was being held at a vacation rental property.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

10:05 a.m. — A caller from Railroad Avenue, near Sacramento Street, reported a U-Haul trailer had been stolen out of a parking lot.

1:20 p.m. — A caller from Walrath Avenue, near Searls Avenue, reported someone had been driving slowly through the neighborhood for 30 minutes as though they were casing the area.

Saturday

4:13 a.m. — A caller from Gracie Road, near Nimrod Street, reported someone with a flashlight was walking between two buildings. The caller stated her neighbor had seen someone the previous night as well.

2:16 p.m. — A caller from Commercial Street, near Broad Street, reported that all the items were stolen from his packed up farmer’s market display while he went to get his vehicle.

Sunday

12:14 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street, near Spring Street, reported a driver was following him after tailgating him on the highway. The caller stated the driver was honking and holding up his middle finger.

6:17 p.m. — A caller from Hollow Way, near Bost Avenue, reported there were 10 people on a ballfield who wouldn’t leave.

— Victoria Penate