Grass Valley Police Department
2:33 a.m. – A belligerent, uncooperative caller from Dorsey Drive was either complaining that the apartment above him is making too much noise or that the person in the apartment below him was banging on the roof because the caller was “playing a little music.” The caller was extremely uncooperative, and was not willing to clarify and was complaining about law enforcement.
7:54 a.m. – A caller from Wheeler Acres Road reported he saw in the Police Blotter a report of a stolen pickup truck with a red dirt bike in the back. The caller spotted the vehicle the previous day around 16:00.
8:35 a.m. – A caller from Hughes Road reported a Coca-Cola truck was blocking the roadway. The truck appeared to have brake issues.
9:33 a.m. – A caller from Union Jack Street reported their intoxicated roommate was attempting to leave in a vehicle. The caller checked and the subject’s vehicle was gone.
11:12 a.m. – A caller from Brunswick Road reported a brown and white chihuahua wearing a sweater was running loose.
2:38 p.m. – A caller from Central Avenue reported a subject kept driving by and yelling at people and playing music loudly, making the caller uncomfortable.
2:50 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a small grey dog with a vest ran off toward the intersection.
4:40 p.m. – A caller from Joerschke Drive reported a possibly intoxicated subject. They were taking shots and using drugs prior to leaving the parking lot
7:42 p.m. – A caller from Nevada City Highway reported a male transient was messing with the caller’s car mirrors and possibly trying to get inside.
8:05 p.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported a male walked into the store wearing a hospital gown.
Nevada City Police Department
7:26 a.m. – A caller from Sacramento Street reported a grey mountain bike laying near the curb. It looks like it was left there and possibly stolen.
7:21 p.m. – A caller from Prospect Court reported someone was watching them through the camera on their laptop.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
5:27 a.m. – A caller from La Sierra Drive reported his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend threw a “claw hammer” through his window. No injuries were reported but the window was shattered.
10:42 a.m. – A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported that there was a trailer illegally parked at the location and it was plugged into the building’s power source. The caller requested assistance in moving them along. The subjects have been asked to leave and chased off the property in the past in other vehicles. Two male subjects were in the trailer moving around propane tanks. The caller stated there was also a vehicle with a rack on the back of it and a motorcycle. The trailer was described as white with an ”Attitude” sticker on the back of it.
11:16 a.m. – A caller from Boreham Lane reported a scam call from someone claiming to be their grandson trying to get money from them.
11:42 a.m. – A caller from Slate Creek Road reported ongoing illegal dumping, stating he followed a trail of paint, and had possible suspect information. The caller refused to be transferred to code enforcement for any illegal dumping that is not currently in progress. The caller requested a deputy investigate.
3:08 p.m. – A caller from Marina Drive reported two loose cows in the area.
3:52 p.m. – A caller from Highway 80 at Donner Pass Road reported a large boulder in the roadway approximately four feet tall.
8:56 p.m. – A caller from Dog Valley Road reported he was advised over Ham radio of two suspicious unoccupied vehicles.