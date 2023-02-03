Blotter.jpg

Grass Valley Police Department

2:33 a.m. – A belligerent, uncooperative caller from Dorsey Drive was either complaining that the apartment above him is making too much noise or that the person in the apartment below him was banging on the roof because the caller was “playing a little music.” The caller was extremely uncooperative, and was not willing to clarify and was complaining about law enforcement.