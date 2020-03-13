Nevada County police blotter: Blackmail attempt involves inappropriate photos, video

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

12:10 a.m. — A caller in the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a man in a white truck and another man in a white vehicle who appeared to be under the influence. One of the men appeared to be going between the white truck and a purple vehicle.

2:46 a.m. — A caller in the 300 block of Joerschke Drive reported hearing a woman screaming for help and saying “Call the police.” Someone also heard the woman say “Someone attacked me.”

10:19 a.m. — A caller on Brighton Street reported a burglary in progress. The caller was waived down by the homeowner. The suspect was seen in a back bedroom, and said “What’s up” to the caller and used the caller’s name. However, the caller didn’t know the suspect.

10:32 a.m. — A caller in the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a stolen motorcycle.

11:12 a.m. — A caller in the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a man switching license plates on vehicles. The man was “tweaking out.”

2:45 p.m. — Dispatch received information that a driver near Idaho Maryland Road and the Highway 49 ramp was shooting heroin.

3:15 p.m. — A caller in the 2200 block of Nevada City Highway reported a transient is camping on the property. A tent and camping stove were set up.

4:28 p.m. — A caller in the 400 block of Central Avenue reported open drug use, loud music and people cursing. An officer found juveniles and admonished them for smoking, though the officer saw no one smoking.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Thursday

10:47 a.m. — A caller on Idaho Maryland Road, near Icon Way, reported a suspect trying to blackmail someone with inappropriate photos and a video. The caller asked for advice for a friend, and was told about the restraining order process.

11:53 a.m. — A caller on Combie Road, near Amber Court, reported that a wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

12:35 p.m. — A caller near Main and Washington streets reported a man trying to pry open a vehicle’s door.

2:42 p.m. — A caller on Mooney Flat Road reported that someone has been banging on his windows every night.

5 p.m. — A caller on Torrey Pines Drive, near Broadmoor Court, reported that she returned home and found her home office ransacked. The called said she believes the suspect is her daughter, who has keys to the home.

9:15 p.m. — A caller on Alta Sierra Drive, near Gibboney Lane, reported a man screaming and saying he would blow up a house and “they are all going to die.” The man possibly was under the influence of methamphetamine. He was later seen walking on Alta Sierra Drive while yelling and cursing. Deputies made an arrest.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

1:29 p.m. — A caller on Church Street reported someone blocking the caller’s vehicle and refusing to let her leave. The suspect was taking pictures of the caller’s vehicle.

3:41 p.m. — A caller on Sugar Loaf Trail reported seeing several blankets and trash on the trail. The caller also heard a woman yell “This is dangerous. Get out of here.”

