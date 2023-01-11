Grass Valley Police Department
8:30 a.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported two females in a vehicle, with one subject outside the vehicle dancing in the rain with no shoes. The caller had asked them to leave once and they returned.
2:12 p.m. – A caller from South Auburn Street requested assistance regarding a local business illegally dumping furniture.
2:14 p.m. – A caller from West McKnight Way reported a subject had been in their bathroom for over an hour, and requested he be moved along.
5:58 p.m. – A caller from Packard Drive reported a vacant house had two sedans and a truck parked in front. The subjects had flashlights and turned the inside lights on.
7:11 p.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported a female who set the caller’s business on fire. The female had sent life threatening messages to employees.
7:23 p.m. – A caller from Chapel Street reported two female juveniles kicking a cemetery statue in the roadway. The caller put it in his front yard when they ran off. The caller would return the property to the church in the morning.
Nevada City Police Department
8:43 a.m. – A caller from Coyote Street reported a subject going through mail in the trash who said she was an employee which isn’t true and she is not a customer.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
2:23 a.m. – A caller from Bowman Lake Road reported a big rig stuck in the snow.
8:22 a.m. – A caller from Murphy Road reported there was an injured pig on the property. The pig had been attacked by dogs. The caller was unable to notify subjects at the property.
8:31 a.m. – A caller from Squirrel Creek Road reported a large 24 inch tree blocking both lanes. The tree had taken out lines.
1:46 p.m. – A caller from Wood Rose Way reported a subject who was staying with her showed up and was banging on the door. The subject got back in a vehicle and pulled away. The caller was concerned the subject was waiting for her.
3:25 p.m. – A caller from Belle Union Court reported his adult daughter had left the residence on Friday in an unknown vehicle with an unknown subject. The victim’s phone went straight to voicemail and there were no credit cards to track. The caller called back at 5:43 p.m. to advise his daughter had returned.
5:30 p.m. – A caller from Ridge Road reported a sedan just passed her at excessive speed over double yellows.
7:54 p.m. – A caller from Highway 49 at Smith Road reported a vehicle tried to run the caller off the road, and was speeding and reckless.
9:18 p.m. – A caller from Adamson Drive reported a female walking down the roadway who had been involved in a disturbance prior to walking down the roadway. While on the line, the caller was advised that CHP would be notified. The caller demanded sheriffs and CHP respond because the female was messing with his livestock on his property. The caller disconnected with dispatch and seemed very upset.
—Jennifer Nobles