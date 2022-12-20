Nevada County Police Blotter: Bear spotted on Ridge Road

Grass Valley Police Department

8:35 a.m. – A caller from Brunswick Road reported a customer left his wallet on the counter and another customer took the wallet.

10:35 a.m. – A caller from Scotia Pines Circle reported a female woke him up by punching him in the nose. The caller wouldn’t say his name clearly and hung up after saying, “Do you really want me to call the cops on you?”

3:45 p.m. – A caller from Brunswick Road reported a male subject in a driveway who had been there all day, leaning against the wall and he hadn’t moved all day.

6:05 p.m. – A caller from South Auburn Street reported a pickup unable to maintain lanes and going very slow.

6:30 p.m. – A caller from Brunswick Road reported a possible drunk driver in the wrong lane.

Nevada City Police Department

9:26 a.m. – A caller from Nevada City reported leaving his vehicle in the “upper lot” and the vehicle was no longer there.

9:37 a.m. – A caller from Spring Street reported his car was keyed.

1:30 p.m. – A caller from Main Street requested assistance regarding a female that hangs around the store at night and people buy her food. The female had been banned from the business for her smell. The caller also wanted to discuss a male subject that was banned from the shop for questionable behavior.

Nevada County Sheriff Office

9:54 a.m. – A caller from Lawrence Way reported a stray tabby had been meowing at her back door for three days.

11:16 a.m. – A caller from Donner Pass Road reported she lost her ID and credit cards at the resort but then they were used.

1:02 p.m. – A caller from La Barr Meadows Road reported a loose black and white pig in the yard. The caller didn’t know where the pig came from.

3:10 p.m. – A caller from Alta Sierra Drive reported a female dumped a bunch of cardboard at the top of the caller’s driveway.

6:15 p.m. – A caller from Norvin Way said he wanted to talk to his agent and was screaming on the line. The caller refused to answer further questions and hung up.

8:06 p.m. – A caller from Valley Drive reported there was someone in the vacant house across the street. The caller said the previous owner passed away and no one should be there.

11:17 p.m. – A caller from Ridge Road reported a bear in the middle of the roadway.

11:40 p.m. – A caller from Sky Ridge Place reported seeing a light in the yard. The caller thought it might be a trespasser and requested law enforcement respond quickly. On an additional call the caller reported they were hearing someone possibly doing things to their windows. It was unknown if they were trying to break in.

– Jennifer Nobles