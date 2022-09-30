Nevada County Police Blotter: Bear, or human prowlers?

Grass Valley Police Department

2:04 p.m. – A caller from Brunswick Road reported finding a firecracker in trash of transient items.

2:29 p.m. – A caller from Stanford Court reported a vehicle ran into a garage and the driver ran off on foot. An additional caller reported the vehicle was attempted to be stolen and the suspect ran it into the garage.

7:06 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported five to six vehicles encircling a truck that was complained about this morning. The subjects were now barbecuing and had a camp set up. It was unknown how many subjects were there but the caller said the man in the truck that was in the center had been there for several days. The caller wanted them moved along.

Nevada County Sheriff Office

10:32 a.m. – A caller from Greenhorn Road reported a truck was ramming the back of the caller’s vehicle for no reason.

3:38 p.m. – A caller from Indian Springs Road reported what appeared to be a golden eagle injured in the roadway.

10:50 p.m. – A caller from Highway 20 requested to put the phone down for dispatch to hear the noise coming from outside. Nothing was heard. The caller stated that she thought it was a bear, and not human prowlers, and was advised dispatch didn’t know what it was. The caller was asked if she wanted law enforcement to do an area check and the she declined.

— Jennifer Nobles