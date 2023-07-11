Friday
Grass Valley Police Department
9:10 a.m. – A caller from South Auburn Street reported he backed into a police car and left a small dent in a patrol car.
1:03 p.m. – A caller from South Auburn Street reported she witnessed a hit and run.
3:39 p.m. – A caller from Idaho-Maryland Road reported a physical altercation. The caller was a witness and stated one subject was hit by a vehicle, but the pedestrian then jumped back up and appeared fine.
6:09 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported three people stole a cart full of items. When the caller approached the three, they tried to run the caller over with their car. The caller advised one of the people owns a business downtown.
Nevada City Police Department
7:24 p.m. – A caller from downtown reported a vendor who threatened the caller’s mother in law and spit on all of the caller’s family. The vendor was selling jewelry out of a wagon. The suspect was advised to move 100 feet away from the event as he didn’t have a Nevada City business license, nor was he registered with the chamber of commerce, violating a municipal code.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
2:31 p.m. – A caller from North Ponderosa Way reported an ongoing issue with people parking their vehicles on the caller’s property while they walk to Deer Creek. The caller was advised to call a tow truck but the caller stated she spoke with a deputy who told her if she has a vehicle towed the vehicle’s owner could potentially sue her.
4:46 p.m. – A caller from Highway 174 reported a dump truck that was dragging a chain, causing sparks.
8:40 p.m. – A caller from Highway 20 reported hearing 30-50 gun shots of an unknown type.
Saturday
Grass Valley Police Department
2:06 p.m. – A caller from Nevada City Highway reported a male subject with no shoes licking the door and stuffing items into the mail slot.
7:11 p.m. – A caller from Whiting Street reported landscaping companies were running their wood chippers and blowers. The caller stated they are not allowed to do that after 7:00 p.m. The sound was disturbing the caller, who requested the machinery be shut down.
8:05 p.m. – A female caller stated “I’m drunk in public, try to catch me b” then hung up.
Nevada City Police Department
9:24 a.m. – A caller from Broad Street reported an e-bike was stolen sometime overnight. The caller was not the owner of the bike but was test driving it to purchase from the owner. The caller hadn’t told the owner about the theft, but was going to contact them so they could make a report.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
1:06 p.m. – A caller from Bear Trap Springs reported he was assaulted and almost drowned in the river by two male subjects at a mining claim. The caller did not want to go into a lot of detail on the phone and stated he would wait for a deputy to contact him.
6:26 p.m. – A caller from Tyler Foote Crossing Road reported a male subject approximately 3.7 miles from the fire station lying near a couple of vehicles with two dogs. The caller advised the subject had a large knife laying on top of his guitar next to his body. The caller advised the subject appeared incoherent and possibly under the influence.
10:31 p.m. – A caller from Willow Valley Road identified himself as a groundsman at the HEW Building and could hear banging on the property and thought someone was trying to make entry. The caller advised when he went around the building to investigate the subjects drove off at a high rate of speed.
Sunday
Grass Valley Police Department
7:07 a.m. – A caller from Pleasant Street reported two young males possibly chasing each other with sparklers. An additional caller reported the same by Condon Park.
2:46 p.m. – A caller from Whispering Pines Lane requested to speak with a sergeant regarding a possible protest next week.
6:14 p.m. – A caller from Freeman Lane reported a subject with two knives on him and carrying them with blades exposed. Each knife blade was approximately five inches. The caller asked the subject to leave the property and the subject answered in mumbles.
Nevada City Police Department
10:41 p.m. — A caller from York Street reported she thought she had been drugged based on her Apple watch reading that her heart rate was 200 BPM. Nothing abnormal was observed by medical. The caller had three kombucha drinks which commonly cause your heart rate to spike.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
11:29 a.m. – A caller from Highway 80 at Eagle Lakes Road reported a bear ran across the roadway and got hit, and was then in the fast lane. An additional caller reported the same. A third caller reported the bear dead and was causing a traffic issue.
5:25 p.m. – A caller from Old Washington Road reported that there was a subject walking around on his neighbor’s property naked. The caller didn’t know if it was his neighbor or not and the neighbor’s front door was open and no one answered.
—Jennifer Nobles