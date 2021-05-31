Nevada County police blotter: Bar fight with 15-20 people ends in arrest

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Saturday

4:44 p.m. — A caller near Squirrel Creek Road reported seeing a mountain lion just outside his house. Fish and Wildlife authorities were contacted about the incident, but it was not clear whether the mountain lion was subsequently located or not.

5:14 p.m. — A caller from Quartz Mine Place, near near Golden Star Road, reported that there was a group of juveniles in the middle of the street that were harassing her husband.

5:21 p.m. — A caller from Coyote Street, near Atolia Road and Dream Sky Way, reported a woman with mental health issues who had repeatedly assaulted people cleaning up a large property in the area. The caller said that the woman had also been known to set fires in the same area.

6:17 p.m. — A caller from Owl Creek and Jones Bar roads reported a vehicle that was illegally dumping a large amount of trash at the top of Owl Creek Road. The caller said that the vehicle, described as a purple Toyota pickup truck, had dumped an entire truckload of boxes full of various trash and personal belongings.





7:27 p.m. — A caller from Roving Way, near Perimeter Road and Summit Way, asked the Sheriff’s Office to contact her ex-boyfriend who has apparently been harassing her for the last couple of months. The caller said that she had filed for a restraining order but the harassment had continued and she needed law enforcement to step in.

7:31 p.m. — A caller from Lyre Place, near Wheeler Cross Road, reported seeing a bear in his driveway. Fish and Wildlife authorities responded to address the incident.

8:41 p.m. — A woman calling from the area of Manzanita Avenue and Mountain Air Drive reported that she had been physically assaulted by a woman who she had been taking care of. The caller requested that the other woman receive emergency treatment for mental health issues, adding that this has been an ongoing issue.

9:32 p.m. — A caller from Badger Hill Road reported that someone had thrown rocks at her trailer and broken out multiple windows while the caller was gone. The caller added that she thinks she knows who it was that threw the rocks and requested police assistance.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Saturday

1:49 a.m. — A caller from a bar on Broad Street reported approximately 15 to 20 people fighting in front of the bar, with the altercation being described as extremely physical. Police responded to the scene and arrested a 21-year-old male on disorderly conduct charges.

3:05 p.m. — A caller from North Pine Street reported that he was being harassed by a female transient, who apparently was making vague threats toward him and physically accosting him. The woman was later located by law enforcement and apologized for her actions.

7:27 p.m. — A caller from Searls Avenue reported a man who appeared to be intoxicated and was behaving belligerently. This man was later arrested by police and charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

— Stephen Wyer