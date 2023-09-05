Friday
Grass Valley Police Department
4:29 a.m. – A 911 caller from Whiting Street reported getting home from a walk about 15 minutes ago and found a tissue with makeup on it on the floor by the living room couch and believes someone is in the home now or was while she was gone.
9:55 a.m. – A 911 caller off of Nevada City Highway reported theres a male standing in the lot facing the street holding a rock and putting his fists towards cars.
11:33 a.m. – A reporting party at the Nevada Woods Apartments off of Sutton Way reported ongoing issues with the occupants of a dark blue van coming up to the children asking if they want candy, seen several times coming around 6 p.m.
11:51 a.m. – A caller who is an inpatient at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital requested someone to go check on his dogs in a 5th wheel off of Idaho Maryland Road.
5:13 p.m. – A reporting party off of Neal Street reported he just witnessed two kids steal a bottle of alcohol and run towards Elizabeth Daniels.
5:49 p.m. – A 911 caller off of East Berryhill Drive reported on behalf of an employee who is being attacked by other parties in the complex, that there are multiple parties trying to fight him. The disturbance was caused by guests of residents that are being evicted and advised to call back if any further issues.
11:36 p.m. – A 911 caller reported a male transient in Dow Alexander Park screaming and sounds to be knocking over trash cans or throwing items shouting he is the Sheriff.
Nevada City Police Department
9:18 a.m. – A caller off of Railroad Avenue reported the theft of gas and noticed damaged to the tanks on the trucks when they attempted to fill the tank of the dodge, the gas began spilling onto the ground from a hole in the gas tank. Rp’’s were encouraged to file an insurance claim. There is no security camera footage or known suspects at this time. Extra patrols will be conducted in the area.
11:02 a.m. – A caller off of Zion Street reported fuel theft from a parked vehicle and was looking over camera footage.
8:15 p.m. – A reporting party off of Gracie Road reported hearing a single gun shot and thinks it came from between the caller’s home and Pioneer Park.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
12:04 p.m. – A caller off of Shamrock Mine Court reported the neighbors are hooking up to the caller’s water and using it. Neighbor was asked to stop and will not.
2:29 p.m. – A caller from the Fordyce Trail reported a vehicle that rolled three times injuring a 38 year old female.
Saturday
Grass Valley Police Department
1:51 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported off of Mill Street/Chapel Street resulted in the arrest of an adult after the truck was driving up and down the road and was involved in a traffic collision.
8:26 a.m. – A caller off of Mill Street/Chapel Street reported his vehicle was hit by the suspect’s vehicle in the earlier case.
2:08 p.m. – A reporting party off of Sutton Way said they have info about a male who was found dead.
3:28 p.m. – A reporting party off of Freeman Lane reported their car had been stolen from the JC Penny or Safeway before going into the hospital. Hospital staff reported he is delusional due to his medical state.
5:33 p.m. – A reporting party off of Freeman Lane reported a female that ran out of the store with a small cart of miscellaneous stuff.
8:21 p.m. – A disturbance off of Mill Street resulted in the arrest of an adult after a female on the business line states “we have a problem so I suggest you come deal with it” before hanging up. The reporting party stating customers don’t understand service dogs and were upset about tail wagging.
8:56 p.m. – A caller off of Sutton Way reported she needs a ride to her camp, stating she’s not safe and has been drinking and is afraid to walk to her camp. Now stating she’s freezing, there’s drug users around her but she recently quit using drugs. Crying on the phone stating shes near the dumpsters, possibly closer to Hospitality House. She called back, stating she is now worried because she was hanging out with a subject yesterday that was possibly involved in a murder.
Nevada City Police Department
10:58 a.m. – A caller on a boat in Florida wants to make a report about her husband who told the caller this morning he’s having all of her stuff removed from the above
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
7:42 a.m. – A caller off of Broken Oak Court reported there was a female subject in a vehicle sleeping in the parking lot and she just received a controlled substance from a male subject.
9:09 a.m. – A reporting party off of Banner Lava Cap reported a 16 year old male just sent her 16 year old a video of a firearm and threatened to harm the caller’s son with it.
2:25 p.m. – A caller from Iola Way reported three people one female and ex-fiance was threatening the caller. The caller has a baseball bat and swinging it at dryer. Was advised to call back if subjects return.
7:32 p.m. – A 911 caller requested to know if her daughter can be rescued from Burning Man. She was transferred to the Pershing County Sheriff.
8:59 p.m. – A 911 caller from a campground in the town of Washington reported a fight broke out and one subject was punched in the face. A male sustained a head laceration and active bleeding.
Sunday
Grass Valley Police Department
1:10 p.m. – A caller from Nevada City Highway reported a female doing whippets in a black Cadillac Escalade
Nevada City Police Department
1:26 a.m. – A caller at an inn off of Zion Street reported was just attacked and punched in the face after telling subjects in the room they need to keep down the noise and the pay the bill.
4:55 p.m. – A caller off of South Pine Street/Spring Street reported the theft of two bikes that were not locked up. An adult was arrested.
9:30 p.m. – Grand theft auto was reported off of Railroad Avenue after a black Chevy Silverado was taken. The caller reported a tracker in the vehicle is showing it off of Northgate in Sacramento but did not want to press charges. Sacramento PD located the car with two suspects and the caller still did not want to press charges and just wanted his truck back. Sac PD released the two detained and the caller is driving to pick up the vehicle.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
12:02 a.m. – A 911 caller from a bartender at the town of Washington advised that 8 to 12 people are in brawl in the bar and most likely will need medical attention. People are now outside and are leaving to go back to the campground. Involved suspects were gone on arrival and no one wanted to press charges. The responding officer ran over a small cub on the way back. It was dispatched after speaking with fish and game and Cal Trans was notified of the body.
2:02 a.m. – A caller off of Iola Way reported someone is coming to burn his house down and stated they were coming 20 minutes prior.
3:05 p.m. – A caller from the town of Washington reported a vehicle was damaged during a bar fight last night and requested a report. The vehicle sustained scratch marks as well as a dent to hood, front fender bowed, driver door plastic broke on inside.
— Elias Funez