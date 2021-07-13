Nevada County police blotter: Authorities use robot to remove dynamite found in car

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

10:38 a.m. — A caller from Dakota Court, near Hidden Valley Road, reported finding a box of dynamite in an abandoned vehicle. Because of the danger presented by the dynamite, authorities closed Dakota Court temporarily and requested assistance in disposing of the explosives. A robot was later used to successfully remove and dispose of the dynamite, according to dispatch logs.

12:45 p.m. — A man calling from Pleasant Valley Road reported that his cousin had stolen his car keys after the man had originally been giving the cousin a ride. The cousin apparently became hostile for unknown reasons, stole the keys, and took off on foot.

2:03 p.m. — A caller from Adamson Drive, at Woodacre Road and Kingswood Court, reported that his neighbor was dumping marijuana trimmings into the caller’s recycling.

2:55 p.m. — A caller at Green Valley Road and Torrey Pines Drive reported that multiple foxes had shown up in her yard.





3:42 p.m. — A caller from Floriston Way, off the Interstate 80 exit, reported a group of people illegally parking and camping at a Caltrans service yard.

5:23 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive, near Horton Street, reported three men trespassing on his property. The caller made vague threats of potential violence if the men were not removed, hinting that he may have a firearm, and stating that it would not be his life in danger if anything happened.

8:43 P.M. — A caller from a residence on Virgil Court, near Crestview Drive, reported that a drunk man was trying to break into the house from outside. The caller said that the man was heavily intoxicated and kept claiming that he was the biblical character “Lot.” Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene to assist.

9:56 p.m. — A caller from a residence on Beock Drive, near Rocker Road, reported an ongoing issue with a woman screaming from a nearby residence.

10:49 p.m. — A caller from Spenceville Road, near Penn Valley Drive, reported seeing a juvenile boy point a gun at three other boys.

— Stephen Wyer