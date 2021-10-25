Nevada County police blotter: Authorities respond to storm’s aftermath

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Sunday

12:27 a.m. — A caller reported hearing two shots around Taylor Crossing and Dog Bar roads.

5:26 a.m. — A caller near Siesta Drive, between Easy Street and Quiet Way, reported a tree downed a power line and was blocking the roadway.

7:17 a.m. — A caller on Bitney Springs Road and Rough and Ready Highway reported a tree blocking a roadway.

8:35 a.m. — A caller at Sutton Way requested a drive by of the newspaper because he did not receive his morning paper. The reporting party was informed of appropriate emergency line usage.





9:32 a.m. — A caller near Indian Springs Road, between Spenceville Road and Elnora Drive, reported a very large oak tree in the area.

9:39 a.m. — A caller near the park and ride in Rough and Ready reported a case of animal abuse. A horse was tied to car.

10:03 a.m. — A caller near Sharmiden Way and Carriage Road reported residents at their address were unable to leave because there was a tree blocking both lanes.

10:09 a.m. — A caller near Scott and Norlene ways reported power lines down due to a fallen tree.

10:46 a.m. — A caller near Slate Creek Road and Little Deer Creek Lane reported the creek washing over the roadway.

11:21 a.m. — A caller near Butte View Drive, between Ridge Road and Park View Drive, reported a tree fell on their roof. The caller was instructed to contact their insurance company, as there were no injuries, or affected gas or power lines,

11:29 a.m. — A caller near Mountain Rose Road and Secession Lane self-identified as elderly and requested the contact number for PG&E due to a power outage. The caller was on oxygen.

11:32 a.m. — A caller at the Penn Valley Post Office reported that the government building had mail laying everywhere and smelled like urine.

11:54 a.m. — A caller near Donner Pass Road reported a rock slide and water hazard between Sugar Bowl and Donner Lake.

1:39 p.m. — A caller reported people at five residences unable to leave due to a felled tree near Biladeau Lane and Pleasant Valley Road.

2:29 p.m. — A caller near Donner Pass Road, between Hill Road and Lola Montez Lane, asked if it was safe to start a fire if the chimney is leaking water.

3:21 p.m. — A caller near Spenceville Road, between Harper and Single Tree lanes, requested a welfare check on a neighbor’s dog with no shelter.

6:04 p.m. — A caller near Lake Wildwood Drive, between Marten Court and Doe Lane, reported the river was overflowing and flooding her neighbor’s garage.

6:16 p.m. — A caller near Little Valley Road, between Beeman Lane and Alta Sierra Drive, was referred to Public Works after reporting a plugged up ditch about to flood over.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sunday

2:21 a.m. — A caller on Broad Street reported a group of over 50 subjects outside leaning on her business’ windows and refusing to leave. The reporting party said she did not feel safe because the people were smoking marijuana.

4:09 a.m. — A caller near Niles and Adams streets reported a man under the influence yelling from the driveway for the last three hours.

— Rebecca O’Neil