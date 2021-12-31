Nevada County police blotter: Authorities respond to several welfare calls

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

7:36 a.m. — A caller on Clover Valley Road, near Rainbow Road, reported receiving a text from her partner stating “I need help.” She hadn’t heard from the person since Monday.

8:28 a.m. — A caller near Banner Mountain and Lonesome Dove trails reported a tree across the road. Hours later the person called back, saying the road still wasn’t cleared and families were stuck.

8:50 a.m. — A caller on C Street, near Squirrel Creek Road, reported a neighbor had medical issues and was stuck at her home due to downed trees and power lines. The caller hadn’t spoken to the neighbor in two days.

10:46 a.m. — A caller on Potters Court reported they had not heard from their elderly parents in 24 hours, and that their propane was running out.





11:44 a.m. — A caller on Magnolia Road, near Spring Ranches Road, reported a tree in the road.

11:54 a.m. — A caller on Bush Road requested a welfare check on a man who had tried to leave and fallen multiple times. The man had no food, couldn’t reach his woodpile or get to his generator.

12:13 p.m. — A caller on Table Meadow Road reported being scammed out of $1,750 when trying to buy a puppy.

1:36 p.m. — A caller on Lorie Drive, near Dog Bar Road, reported a vehicle pulling up and the driver saying she needed help getting home and couldn’t stay awake.

3:47 p.m. — A caller on Forest Park Circle, near Lake Wildwood Drive, reported someone taking pictures of a package on his doorstep, then taking pictures of his property.

4:36 p.m. — A caller on Donner Pass Road said a driver pulled him over, got into an argument with him, then hit him on the back.

9:35 p.m. — A caller on Auburn Road reported that she was poisoned by a coworker.

11:50 p.m. — A caller on Alta Street reported a group of people screaming for the past hour. He thinks it might be a family scaring each other.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

6:21 p.m. — A caller on Jordan Street, near Gethsemane Street, reported checking on an elderly friend. The caller was concerned because when they last spoke to her, the power was out.

— Alan Riquelmy