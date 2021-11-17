Nevada County police blotter: Authorities respond to possible explosive device
Explosive device injures moving company worker
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
9:20 a.m. — A caller at Alexandra and Norlene ways reported two handguns missing, which were discovered after a spouse died. It was unknown when they were removed from a safe.
10:05 a.m. — A caller at Cemetery Alley and Sweetland Road reported a man was camping in a white Ford Van with a bike rack on the rear and fuel racks on the top. Subject refused to leave and told the caller to call law enforcement.
11:18 a.m. — A caller at South Ponderosa Way and Hidden Valley Road reported a male hunched over in a tan Chevy Blazer. Caller could hear him snoring, and requested a check.
12:45 p.m. — A caller at Valencia and Casci roads reported possible explosives in a shipping container on the caller’s property. A moving company found them while packing up boxes. A device went off a few days prior and injured a worker. Requested a call back on how to handle the container. A Placer County Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit was deployed.
1:01 p.m. — A caller at Jackass Flats and Old Mill roads wanted to confirm a reported 30 to 40 bullet holes and requested a response.
1:42 p.m. — A caller at Grinding Rock and Stone Arch drives reported the theft of a computer monitor and copier earlier this week. Caller believes he knows who took the items, and requested a call back.
7:27 p.m. — A caller at New Rome Road reported a 13-year-old runaway did not return home from school. The teen was last seen wearing jeans and a dark blue Hawaiian shirt on the Seven Hills School campus. A “be on the lookout” was issued.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
2:02 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 reported a Black BMW going over 100 miles per hour.
— William Roller
