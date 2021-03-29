Nevada County police blotter: Authorities rescue Rollins Lake diver
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
2:49 p.m. — A caller on Kimberly Court reported that up to 50 goats were loose. They were unable to be located by authorities.
Saturday
7:46 a.m. — A man was arrested on suspicion of three felony accusations and one misdemeanor charge after allegedly firing a gun at a contractor attempting to put up a new power pole. No one was injured.
Sunday
9 a.m. — A caller on Highway 80 and Floriston Way reported a pit bull running down the middle of the freeway.
9:18 a.m. — A caller on Bowman Lake Road and Highway 20 reported being harassed while riding his dirt bike.
4:13 p.m. — A caller on Highway 49 and Combie Road reported a customer was refusing to wear a mask in the business.
5:04 p.m. — Multiple callers near Running Horse Road and Carnelian Court reported their neighbor was going crazy and yelling at others.
6:26 p.m. — A caller on Rollins Lake reported a possible drowning after the victim jumped from a cliff into the lake and didn’t resurface. First responders provided CPR and transported the person to the hospital.
9:54 p.m. — Multiple callers near Banner Lava Cap Road reported hearing what appeared to be gunshots or fireworks in the area.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Friday
7:20 p.m. — A caller on Highway 49 and Uren Street reported a man with a red face in the middle of the roadway lunging at cars.
Saturday
5:46 p.m. — A caller on Broad Street and Highway 49 reported a man parked in a car with a stuffed unicorn who had been harassing passersby for five to six hours.
Sunday
3:03 p.m. — A caller on Commercial and York streets reported a woman was walking around town threatening people and throwing things. The woman was unable to be located.
— John Orona
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User