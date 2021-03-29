Nevada County police blotter: Authorities rescue Rollins Lake diver

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

2:49 p.m. — A caller on Kimberly Court reported that up to 50 goats were loose. They were unable to be located by authorities.

Saturday

7:46 a.m. — A man was arrested on suspicion of three felony accusations and one misdemeanor charge after allegedly firing a gun at a contractor attempting to put up a new power pole. No one was injured.

Sunday

9 a.m. — A caller on Highway 80 and Floriston Way reported a pit bull running down the middle of the freeway.

9:18 a.m. — A caller on Bowman Lake Road and Highway 20 reported being harassed while riding his dirt bike.

4:13 p.m. — A caller on Highway 49 and Combie Road reported a customer was refusing to wear a mask in the business.

5:04 p.m. — Multiple callers near Running Horse Road and Carnelian Court reported their neighbor was going crazy and yelling at others.

6:26 p.m. — A caller on Rollins Lake reported a possible drowning after the victim jumped from a cliff into the lake and didn’t resurface. First responders provided CPR and transported the person to the hospital.

9:54 p.m. — Multiple callers near Banner Lava Cap Road reported hearing what appeared to be gunshots or fireworks in the area.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

7:20 p.m. — A caller on Highway 49 and Uren Street reported a man with a red face in the middle of the roadway lunging at cars.

Saturday

5:46 p.m. — A caller on Broad Street and Highway 49 reported a man parked in a car with a stuffed unicorn who had been harassing passersby for five to six hours.

Sunday

3:03 p.m. — A caller on Commercial and York streets reported a woman was walking around town threatening people and throwing things. The woman was unable to be located.

— John Orona