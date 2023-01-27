Grass Valley Police Department
5:16 a.m. – A caller from Allison Ranch Road reported a vehicle was pulled over then a subject got into the vehicle and started following the caller.
12:21 p.m. – A caller from Linden Avenue reported a sick fox stuck in his cellar.
1:09 p.m. – A caller from North Church Street reported several vehicles illegally parked which made it difficult to for vehicles to pass as it is a one-way street.
2:32 p.m. – A caller from West Main Street reported a male subject lying on his back on the sidewalk with items around him. The caller requested a check of the subject’s welfare.
3:32 p.m. – A caller from Freeman Lane reported they had to let an employee go and ever since he kept coming in and disrupting service.
4:36 p.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported a male swinging an axe at bags he had with him.
7:36 p.m. – A caller from Highway 20/49 reported a wrong way driver.
9:38 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported she didn’t feel well and was upset that she couldn’t find her phone book to reach out to her sister. The caller seemed disoriented, said she didn’t feel well and was scared because she wanted to talk to her family. She didn’t want anyone going to her residence because it was messy.
Nevada City Police Department
6:29 p.m. – A caller from Heilman Court reported backflow backing up, and they have issues with blockage on city lines. The caller believed it was that issue again.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
8:56 a.m. – A caller from Alexandra Way reported fraud regarding her PG&E account. Her payment/check was cashed by someone other that PG&E.
11:05 a.m. – A caller from Crooked Arrow Lane reported a male subject asleep in a vehicle. The vehicle was off the roadway in a ditch. An additional caller reported the same.
12:17 p.m. – A caller from Ridge Road reported a male with what appeared to be a handgun or possibly a BB gun standing next to a vehicle with a black storage container on top.
12:55 p.m. – A caller from East Bennett Road reported the theft of a catalytic converter.
2:32 p.m. – A caller from Vista Avenue reported a male subject on her front yard who stated “I’m looking for Grass Valley.”
4:51 p.m. – A caller from McCourtney Road reported her neighbor just slaughtered a bunch of cattle and there is a lot of traffic coming to buy parts in the field. The caller believed the process was unsanitary and being done illegally.
5:39 p.m. – A caller from Wolf Mountain Road reported he just saw a van dumping 20-30 bags of insulation onto the side of the roadway.
7:57 p.m. – A caller from Alta Sierra Drive reported an armed robbery attempt. The armed suspect ran away and was outside in the area, per the caller. The suspect had brandished a firearm towards the caller. The suspect had asked to take money out of the register. The caller did not give the male suspect any money.
9:07 p.m. – A caller from Lime Kiln Road reported she had a large goat contained that had an ear tag and requested assistance in getting it back to its owner. The caller called back again and said the goat was causing a traffic hazard.
11:03 p.m. – A caller from Henson Way reported she took her dogs out and they started barking. Two males were heard talking and then ran off.
