Nevada County police blotter: Argument between friends turns into stabbing

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

9:02 a.m. — A neighbor along Alexandra Way complained about peacocks not being removed from a property. However, they are wild animals and are not the caller’s responsibility.

11:12 a.m. — A catalytic converter was reported stolen at Dollar General in Penn Valley.

12:34 p.m. — A disturbance off Alta Sierra Drive resulted in an arrest on a warrant after a male chased a suicidal female with a black dog.

3:48 p.m. — A disturbance off Rocking Star Court resulted in an arrest after a 911 caller reported that there was an intruder in his residence and his wife had been attacked. The caller later reported the suspect was now outside of the house and in the pool, wearing only a bikini.





6:43 p.m. — Suspicious circumstances were reported after a suspected subject was seen looking at power poles in the area of Tyler Foote Road and Highway 49. The caller thought he was casing the power poles.

8:04 p.m. — A disturbance was reported off Norvin Way when a 911 caller requested law enforcement come evaluate his 18-year-old son’s mental health, stating his medication might be off and is refusing to go to the hospital. The subject was said to have been running around slamming doors and said he was hearing things over the past five days. Caller later said his son was acting up because he wants weed and had a bad day at school.

9:16 p.m. — A caller off Cedro Road stated that his ex-girlfriend was back on the property and refusing to leave. While on the phone the ex-girlfriend left and was described as being violent earlier.

Saturday

1:10 a.m. – An assault was reported at a campsite at Camp Far West, where two friends got into a heated argument with both parties being stabbed and the caller stating he was losing a lot of blood. The friend, on the phone with the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office, reported his friend “slashed” him with a knife. Both parties, who were under the influence, were separated and got the bleeding under control.

9 a.m. — A mountain lion reportedly attacked a 911 caller’s dogs off Greenhorn Road.

10:57 a.m. — A 911 caller from the Prosser Family Campground reported a suspect tried to break into the money box and left when confronted by the caller.

11:49 a.m. — A caller from the marina at Englebright Reservoir reported seeing a suspect wanted in a recent Grass Valley vandalism case, staying on a houseboat there.

1:47 p.m. — A welfare check was requested at the Golden Chain Motel for a female who was abandoned there two days prior by her adult son. The caller stated that the female no longer has any money for a room and is currently in the lobby with her two cats.

2:17 p.m. — A caller requested a law enforcement contact referencing someone using a saw on her tooth over night. The caller became upset and disconnected.

2:20 p.m. — A 911 caller at Western Gateway Park stated she was assaulted at the park after another person’s dog was off leash and came after her dog, pulling her to the ground. The owner of the other dog kicked her when she was on the ground. The caller stated she was injured but declined medical assistance.

7:15 p.m. — A woman off Banner Lava Cap Road reported she was bit by a black dog while out on a walk. She did not request medical assistance.

10:21 p.m. — A caller off Fair Haven Drive reported that his cameras alerted him to someone on his property cutting locks.

11:55 p.m. — An arrest occurred off Hummingbird Drive and Waxwing Court after a 911 caller reported he was being held against his will by a female. The caller stated the female was under the influence and tried to strangle him before she left the scene driving under the influence.

— Elias Funez