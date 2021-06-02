Nevada County police blotter: Angry ex threatens to starve children

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

7:13 a.m. — An employee from a business on the 800 block of Old Tunnel Road reported a homeless man who was sleeping with a knife and drug pipe next to him.

10:40 a.m. — A caller from a business on the 100 block of Neal Street reported a woman who was yelling and banging on stairs outside of the business. The caller said that the woman was possibly under the influence of drugs, and described her as wearing a black bandanna on her head with a black top.

1:33 p.m. — A caller from a rehabilitation center on the 100 block of Dorsey Drive asked for police assistance after some illegal drugs were found in a patient’s room.

2:09 p.m. — A caller from a bank on the 400 block of Brunswick Road reported that someone was trying to break into a car in the parking lot.





3:29 p.m. — A caller from a business on the 600 block of Sutton Way reported that their laptop had been stolen. The alleged thief was described as a white male wearing a Hawaiian T-shirt and shorts with a baseball cap.

8:24 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Taylorville Road reported a man smoking marijuana in his car with his child in the vehicle. Police contacted the man, who admitted to smoking, but he was not found to be under the influence. A family member was summoned to drive the man and his child home.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

12:20 p.m. — A caller from Bodie Ridge Road, near Indian Shack Road, reported two individuals on his property that were making threats against him and refusing to leave.

2:25 p.m. — A caller from a residence on Dennis Way, near Gary Way, reported that an abandoned nearby house was possibly being vandalized by a group of children that had been seen going into it.

3:32 p.m. — A caller from Chances R Road, near Calle Torro and Outpost Court, reported that a former employee of his had stolen over $100,000 in gold from him.

5:22 p.m. — A caller from Tiger Tail Road, near Buck Ridge Road, reported that they feared for their life because of an individual who was described as capable of hurting the caller and who had been behaving in a threatening manner. The caller said that they had filed a restraining order against this person and also wanted to file elder abuse charges against them as well.

6:31 p.m. — A caller from Flying T Road reported that his landlord had sent two people to the property the caller lives on to threaten him and the other tenant living there. The caller said that the two men had made threats involving guns, adding that the incident stemmed from an ongoing civil dispute with the landlord.

6:36 p.m. — A caller from Washington and Sovereign roads reported that she had received a threatening text from her ex stating that he was going to starve their children. There was apparently an ongoing custody issue involving the children between the parents, and the caller said that the father did not have a right to keeping the children. A checkup by police later confirmed that the children were unharmed.

— Stephen Wyer