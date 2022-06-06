Nevada County police blotter: Angry customer argues with employees, then attacks customers

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

11:58 a.m. — CHP requested assistance on a felony stop of a stolen vehicle at Combie Road. They reported two females refused to get out of the vehicle. After an extensive chase, the suspects’ vehicle turned off a dirt road to a private driveway off Amber Road, at the dead end of Silver Leaf Road.

Saturday

10:32 a.m. — A caller at Little John Lane and Auburn Road reported the theft of her 2007 Volvo V50. The caller gave person permission to use it on May 31, but he had not returned it.

3:08 p.m. — A caller at New Rome Road and Eagle Pine Place logged a report that she was assaulted by an employee and has evidence on video. Victim declined medical assistance.

5:36 p.m. — A caller at a North San Juan restaurant reported a female screaming at staff. Per caller, it had become physical. The subject hit a second customer in the back of the head. Per caller, no medical assistance was needed.

Sunday

10:02 a.m. — A caller from Brock Drive and Rocker Road reported a female who has been living there and verbally abusing the caller. Caller admitted pushing her down because she would not let up since Saturday night. They were separated, as the woman was locked in her room. She then began banging on items. The caller believes she has issues with drugs or alcohol.

10:47 a.m. — A caller at Purdon Crossing reported his vehicle was broken into and items stolen. A report was already made with State Parks. Stolen ATM/credit cards already had been used in the Brunswick area.

1:34 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway and West Drive reported a woman in the roadway daring people to hit her. She was walking toward Bitney Springs Road.

9:32 p.m. – A caller near South Ponderosa Way reported his neighbor was threatening caller to take down his gate over an easement.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Saturday

12:20 p.m. — A caller on Nimrod Street reported vandalism to bathroom doors near the tennis courts.

9:07 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street and the Highway 49/20 ramp reported her 23-year-old son was threatening to jump off the overpass, via a call from another reporting party. This caller thought it was the Broad Street Bridge, though it could be another overpass. The reporting party was en route from Cascade Shores.

— William Roller