Nevada County Police Blotter: An injured fox in the road

Friday

3:37 p.m. — A caller from Sacramento Street reported a vehicle blocking her driveway.

6:02 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 reported road rage from a car tailgating them, recklessly driving.

Saturday

8:31 p.m. — A caller from North Pine Street reported an accidental 911 dial.

Friday

5:54 a.m. — A caller from Ridge Road reported a white dog killing their chickens and running around the back area.

8:06 a.m. — A caller from Mooney Flat Road reported a loose calf walking on the side of the road.

8:58 a.m. — A caller from Brooks Road reported their husband is on Brooks Road and saw a loose pot belly pig.

10:34 a.m. — A caller from Mooney Flat Road reported a loose cow on the side of the road.

1:22 p.m. — A caller from Traighli Lane reported that their neighbor’s pigs are out again and just chased the caller from their property. 8:17 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road reported hearing a “loud boom” that sounded like a bomb.

Saturday

7:48 a.m. — A caller from Running Horse Road reported 30 people who are not from the neighborhood “hanging out in front of his mailbox” and are not practicing physical distancing.

2:10 p.m. — A caller from Carriage Road reported an injured fox moving in and out of the road.

3:05 p.m. — A caller from Pine Cone Court reported that someone shot a bullet through their two windows at around 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. that day.

6:59 p.m. — A caller from Idaho Maryland Road reported seeing a white dog in the area.

