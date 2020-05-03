Nevada County Police Blotter: An injured fox in the road
Nevada City Police Department
Friday
3:37 p.m. — A caller from Sacramento Street reported a vehicle blocking her driveway.
6:02 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 reported road rage from a car tailgating them, recklessly driving.
Saturday
8:31 p.m. — A caller from North Pine Street reported an accidental 911 dial.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Friday
5:54 a.m. — A caller from Ridge Road reported a white dog killing their chickens and running around the back area.
8:06 a.m. — A caller from Mooney Flat Road reported a loose calf walking on the side of the road.
8:58 a.m. — A caller from Brooks Road reported their husband is on Brooks Road and saw a loose pot belly pig.
10:34 a.m. — A caller from Mooney Flat Road reported a loose cow on the side of the road.
1:22 p.m. — A caller from Traighli Lane reported that their neighbor’s pigs are out again and just chased the caller from their property. 8:17 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road reported hearing a “loud boom” that sounded like a bomb.
Saturday
7:48 a.m. — A caller from Running Horse Road reported 30 people who are not from the neighborhood “hanging out in front of his mailbox” and are not practicing physical distancing.
2:10 p.m. — A caller from Carriage Road reported an injured fox moving in and out of the road.
3:05 p.m. — A caller from Pine Cone Court reported that someone shot a bullet through their two windows at around 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. that day.
6:59 p.m. — A caller from Idaho Maryland Road reported seeing a white dog in the area.
— Sam Corey, staff writer
