Nevada County police blotter: Airplane crash reported in Truckee

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

6:35 p.m. — A caller from Memorial Park on the 400 block of Central Avenue reported a physical altercation involving two juveniles, one of whom was visibly bleeding.

7:17 p.m. — A caller from a business on the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man who was apparently cursing and yelling at staff and customers. The man was also refusing to leave when asked to do so. He was described as an older white male with gray hair, a gray beard, wearing a baseball cap and a gray T-shirt.

11:39 p.m. — A caller from a business on the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a man behaving suspiciously in a car outside of the store. Apparently, the man had been sitting outside the business in his car for over two hours, and then threatened to beat up a staff member when he was asked to leave.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

2:01 p.m. — A caller from Truckee Tahoe Airport Road reported seeing an airplane crash. The crash apparently occurred on runway 20 at the Truckee Tahoe Airport, and Cal Fire was dispatched to the scene. No injuries or deaths were reported from the crash, and there were no further details as to the resulting damage or as to the cause of the accident.

2:29 p.m. — A woman calling from Pilot Peak Lane near the intersection with Indian Springs Road reported someone who was taking pictures of her and trespassing. The caller later added that when confronted by another person, the individual who was trespassing had threatened to hurt that person with their dog. Police arrived and advised the caller of the restraining order process.

2:49 p.m. — A caller from a residence on North Ponderosa Way, near North Sarzac Lane and Bitney Springs Road, reported that there was someone living on his property who was breaking his windows. The caller was uncooperative with 911 dispatch and hung up a short time later.

4:23 p.m. — A caller from a residence on Red Dog Road asked dispatch if it was legal to shoot their neighbor’s dog with a paintball gun to prevent it from coming onto their property. The caller said that they had an ongoing issue with the dog coming onto the property trying to fight with the caller’s own dogs.

4:45 p.m. — A caller from Willow Valley and Lewis roads reported two men and two women near a creek who were using drugs and drinking, as well as behaving aggressively toward others nearby. The caller said that the four individuals were associated with a silver/gray truck nearby that was blocking entry into the creek area.

5:02 p.m. — A caller from North Bloomfield Road, near Vander Veen Court, reported that someone at a nearby residence was selling illegal drugs, including ketamine and Ecstasy, out of his house. The caller claimed that he had personally seen this individual distributing drugs to people who had arrived at the residence. The person at this address is apparently associated with a gray Toyota Prius with a roof rack.

7:11 p.m.— A caller from Darkhorse Drive, near Masters Court, reported a suspicious vehicle that the caller thought may have been connected to a string of recent mail thefts. The caller said that the vehicle, a white Toyota SUV, had been parked in the area for several days, and was being driven by a white male with dreadlocks.

8:03 p.m. — A caller from Auburn Road, near Bixler Place and Godfrey Lane, reported a woman who was throwing rocks and acting aggressively toward staff members at a nearby business. The woman apparently later walked into the middle of a roadway with traffic. No injuries were reported from the incident, and police were dispatched to the scene to address the situation

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

5:08 p.m. — A woman calling from Main Street, near Church and Commercial streets, reported that she had suffered a stab wound. The extent of her injuries was not specified, and it was not clear how the incident had occurred.

— Stephen Wyer