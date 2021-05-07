Nevada County police blotter: Aggressive pit bull kills livestock

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

2:32 a.m. — A caller from a business on the 100 block of East McKnight Way reported that a man had stolen $40 from him.

12:03 p.m. — A caller from Memorial Park on the 400 block of Central Avenue reported a man behaving suspiciously and looking at children in the playing area. The man was described as a tall white male wearing dark clothing.

12:34 p.m. — A caller from a business on the 900 block of Sutton Way reported a customer who was being unruly and refusing to leave. The caller said that the customer was being hostile and aggressive due to his disagreement with the store’s mask mandate.

3:07 p.m. — A caller from a mental health care facility on the 100 block of Glasson Way reported an individual who was behaving aggressively and yelling at staff members. The caller added that this person appeared to be a parent of one of the patients at the care center.

7:03 p.m. — A man calling from the 800 block of Tunnel Road reported that an unknown man drove up to him in a vehicle and pointed a gun at him and stated he was going to kill him. The man then drove off in a white Buick.

7:49 p.m. — An employee from a business on the 100 block of Olympia Park Road reported two men the employee believed stole something from his store. The caller said that he wasn’t sure what they had taken exactly, and that one of the two men had become upset when he had been told not to take items out of the store. The men were described as white males and were seen driving a red Ford Ranger.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

12:10 p.m. — A caller from a residence on Millsite Road, near East Bennett Road, reported that a group of unknown individuals had torn down a gate to his property.

1:13 p.m. — A caller from Amberley Lane, near Brook End, reported that there was a group of squatters who had taken up residence at his sister’s house. The caller said that his sister does not currently live there, and that he was doubtful of whether this group of people had permission to be there.

1:50 p.m. — A caller from a residence on Nugget Street, near Pasquale Road, reported that one of his neighbors was abusing animals.

6:31 p.m. — A woman calling from a residence on McCourtney Road reported hearing gunshots coming from a nearby property. The woman said she was concerned because she knew that the current tenants on that property were supposed to be moving out that day, and she was afraid that some altercation may have transpired.

8:32 p.m. — A caller from Spring Ranches Road reported a loose pit bull on his 10-acre property that the caller said had just killed some of his livestock. He added that he knew who owned the pit bull, and said that incidents with this particular dog had been an ongoing issue.

9:37 p.m. — A caller from a residence on Stanley Way, near Vista Avenue and Cedar Way, reported that two men had tried to break into her front gate.

— Stephen Wyer