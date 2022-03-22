Nevada County police blotter: Aggressive neighbor cat causing damage to caller’s home

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

3:50 a.m. — A disturbance was reported along Highway 49, near a mobile home park, after the caller reported transients were illegally taking wood and loading it into a truck.

9:02 a.m. — Threats were reported off Maidu Avenue after a female reported her boyfriend was in the Mexican mafia and she was being threatened.

9:57 a.m. — A resident along Nancy Way reported being harassed and threatened by her neighbor over fallen storm brush.

10:15 a.m. — An ongoing trespassing problem was reported off Shire Court after a new property owner found people on the land.





11:53 a.m. — A caller off Nancy Lane arrived at the Sheriff’s Office lobby requesting a deputy contact her to take photos of injuries.

12:12 p.m. — A caller off Bobolink Way requested contact regarding an aggressive neighbor cat causing damage to the caller’s home.

1:27 p.m. — A disturbance was reported off Sierra Drive after a neighbor accused her resident or nursing care home employee of stealing his parcel.

2:13 p.m. — A 911 caller reported a large boulder in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80, near Donner Summit.

2:15 p.m. — A caregiver along Valley Drive reported arriving at the residence and the patient inside was not answering. Fire units forced entry and transported a female to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.

2:54 p.m. — A caller off Will O Wisp Court reported possibly having a rabid fox on the property.

5:02 p.m. — A caller off Boulder Street requested speed control on the street and threatened to sit on a chair in the roadway.

6:13 p.m. — Theft of a catalytic converter was reported in the 10000 block of Combie Road.

7:40 p.m. — Vandalism was reported off Ranchero Way after a front gate lock was found broken. The caller said they would be installing cameras.

10:29 p.m. — A caller off Last Mile Drive reported hearing sounds in her attic and thought someone may be up there.

10:42 p.m. — A caller off Hidden Valley Road reported his dogs were upstairs going crazy and barking as if someone is inside the house.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday

9:26 a.m. — Theft was reported off Searls Avenue after the caller’s parcel was reportedly stolen or not delivered.

6:49 p.m. — A 911 caller reported a verbal disturbance over a white Toyota Corolla off Nevada Street after a male subject stated that the car was his. The event was cleared by contact.

— Elias Funez