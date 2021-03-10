Nevada County police blotter: Accidental gunshot wound reported
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
8:17 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man stole a bag of items and fled on foot.
10:20 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East Empire Street reported a fire behind a fence.
10:27 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Stewart Street reported a woman possibly stealing mail.
11:56 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man stole from the store and violated a no-trespassing order. He was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting and trespassing.
1:02 p.m. — A caller from Ophir and Bennett streets reported multiple couches had been dumped in the area.
4:01 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and South Auburn Street reported a truck off the highway.
5:23 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man came out of a motorhome with his pants down around his knees. He then pulled them up and went into a store.
9:40 p.m. — Multiple callers from Mill and East Main streets reported a strong smell of gas or propane.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
8:38 a.m. — A caller from Combie and Higgins roads reported finding a dead dog with a bullet hole in its side. A report was taken.
11:47 a.m. — A caller from the jail reported an inmate made a threat to murder another person.
12:58 p.m. — A caller from Alta Sierra Drive and Highway 49 reported a vehicle ran a stop sign and then was being driven in the wrong lane of traffic.
6:58 p.m. — A woman on Homeward Lane reported she was delivering a pizza and a vicious dog got out and bit her. She was seeking medical attention and wanted the dog’s owner cited.
8:16 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Lode Line Way reported a man accidentally shot himself in the hand. He was moving items and did not know the firearm was loaded.
10:01 p.m. — A caller from Woodstock Drive and Banner Mountain Trail reported two vehicles drag racing in the snow.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
12:45 p.m. — Several callers from Highway 20 and Broad Street reported a woman with one leg over the edge of the overpass. She could not be located.
— Liz Kellar
Support Local Journalism
