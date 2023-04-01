GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
6:39 a.m. — An employee at Flour Garden on Sutton Way reported that when they arrived for work they found needles and other drug paraphernalia behind the business.
7:33 a.m. — A caller from Cheer Street reported someone broke into their garage and stole a bike between 11:00 p.m the night before and 7:00 a.m.
7:52 a.m. — Someone reported finding human remains at Empire Mine State Park near the bathrooms.
8:02 a.m. — A 911 caller from North Church Street reported the theft of tools and a phone two days before.
9:12 a.m. — A caller reported a white truck driving back and forth at a high speed on Dorsey Drive.
9:49 a.m. — A caller reported a woman screaming at a dog and jerking it by the collar on South Auburn Street.
11:41 a.m. — A 911 caller reported that he had seen his stolen blue Dodge pickup in the Target parking lot and that he was following the male subject driving it onto the highway headed southbound. The caller advised that the pickup exited the highway and was blowing through red lights.
2:18 p.m. — A caller reported a mother smoking with kids in the car on Sutton Way. The caller advised that the mother looked like she was nodding off.
2:30 p.m. — A 911 caller from West Main Street reported that a man who had just been in for an interview was very intoxicated, and that his pants fell off in the parking lot before he got into his Lexus.
6:04 p.m. — A caller reported three juveniles with a paintball gun shooting at things on Colfax Avenue.
10:05 p.m. — A 911 caller from Maryland Drive reported a woman breaking into their car. The caller advised that their boyfriend was outside yelling at the subject.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
10:09 a.m. — A 911 caller reported a large trash bag in the roadway on Highway 49.
4:33 p.m. — A caller from Bost Avenue requested someone talk with her about someone who is pointing lasers at her, which beam through her head.
5:11 p.m. — A 911 caller reported that he had just been jumped on Broad Street.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
12:49 a.m. — A 911 caller at the Boreal Inn reported seeing a strobing light at Castle Peak and advised that they thought it could be a hiker. CHP located a streetlight that was flashing in the area.
6:24 a.m. — A caller reported a vehicle that had been sitting in a vacant lot on the corner of Auburn Road and Kiwi Road with its lights on for the past three and a half hours.
9:06 a.m. — A 911 caller reported a herd of about 20 goats and sheep on Auburn Road.
9:27 a.m. — A caller reported a dog bite that occurred earlier that morning on Rough and Ready Road. The caller advised that the pet had been euthanized and needed to be picked up for rabies testing, but would need to be returned to the vet after for cremation processing.
10:36 a.m. — A caller from Storm Ridge Road reported a sick deer under their deck.
11:27 a.m. — A caller from Wildflower Drive reported that their brother was drunk and yelling at their 97-year-old mother.
11:57 a.m. — A caller from Brewer Road reported that a neighbor’s dog had killed seven of their chickens and that they were also missing a duck.
12:05 p.m. — A caller from Little Shady Drive reported that he might have had a squatter living in his crawl space, but advised there was no one there now.
12:56 p.m. — Someone’s new phone accidentally dialed 911 while they were out on a nature walk near Foxtail Drive.
1:03 p.m. — A caller from Connie Drive reported that people were spamming her phone with texts. She advised that she had received 50 messages in the last 10 minutes.
1:39 p.m. — Someone called 911 to report that they had been sitting at the light at Pleasant Valley Road and Penn Valley Drive for three cycles.
2:34 p.m. — A 911 caller from Ridge Road reported that her grandson had stolen her red Toyota Tacoma 45 minutes before. She advised that he had taken the keys out of her pocket, and that he was possibly heading to Depot Street.
4:20 p.m. — A caller from Spenceville Road reported that there is a sheep kept in a horse trailer all the time in the area. The caller advised that they could hear the sheep crying out.
6:56 p.m. — A caller from Crystal Street reported a very injured deer in the field. They advised that the deer is suffering, and that there are vultures flying around it.
9:49 p.m. — UNLV reported that they had received a call from a subject saying that he had placed explosive devices in the women’s restroom at Nevada Union High School. The subject claimed that the device had a cell phone attached to it that could remotely detonate the gunpowder and aerosol in the device. UNLV reported that they received the call at 8:53 p.m., and that the subject said they had placed explosives at multiple schools.
