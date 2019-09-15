Nevada County Police Blotter: A mountain lion reportedly hit

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

6:41 p.m. — A caller from Washington Road reported a call to the sheriff’s office. A call was returned but something was wrong with the caller’s phone.

7:54 p.m. — A caller from McDaniel Road reported hearing a female scream at a large marijuana grow approximately two to three minutes prior. More yelling was heard.

8:01 p.m. — A caller from Rucker Lake Campground reported fireworks being set off.

8:31 p.m. — A caller from Greenhorn Road reported running over a mountain lion.

Saturday

12:23 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley reported a dead deer in the lane.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

10:16 p.m. — A caller from Boulder Street reported his girlfriend was in the backyard “making booby traps with rattlesnake venom.”

Saturday

5:53 p.m. — A caller from Spring Street Lot reported locking her keys in her blue Ford Mustang.

11:55 p.m. — A caller from an unknown location made an open line into the police department. A casual conversation between a man and woman ensued.

— Sam Corey