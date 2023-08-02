GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
12:49 a.m. — A caller from Adams Lane reported a theft of equipment from an unlocked vehicle. A security camera was also taken from outside of the building.
8:19 a.m. — A caller from Sutton Way reported male punching a cement wall and walking in circles.
11:55 a.m. - A caller from Sutton Way reported a male who asked her for help doing makeup so he could prostitute tonight. The caller said the male also asked her to take the bus and party with him tonight.
1:11 p.m. — A caller from East Main Street reported a customer was forging fake checks.
6:39 p.m. — A caller from Freeman Lane reported he saw a man with one leg put a small juvenile into the back of a silver Kia van.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
1:30 p.m. — A caller from Commerical/York Street requested a welfare check on a person laying on the sidewalk in front of the bathrooms.
3:25 p.m. — A caller from Hoover Lane reported he found a Bengal cat that possibly has a chip.
3:51 p.m. — A caller from Searls Avenue reported a white Ford that people may be living in comes at night and leaves early in the morning.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT
8:20 a.m. — A caller from Patricia Way reported her husband took her keys and cell phone.
8:41 p.m. — A caller from Edwards Crossings reported her bags were stolen and the window was broken.
10:30 a.m. — A caller from Highway 174 reported a mini burning man situation was starting up with multiple vehicles camping and their dogs tearing up their garbage.
11:32 a.m. — A caller from Table Meadow Road reported his neighbor kept stealing his equipment, and when the neighbor was confronted, he said, “You are not using them anymore.”
2:17 p.m. — A caller from Boca Reservoir reported two large dogs chased her into the water.
8:26 p.m. — A caller from Dog Bar Road reported their neighbor stole their Goat and locked it in their barn. They are refusing to give the Goat back.
— LaMarr Fields
