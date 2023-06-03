GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
2:08 a.m. — A caller from Whiting Street reported that her purse was stolen a few days ago, and she heard someone trying to get into her house. She was worried somebody had her house keys.
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
6:54 a.m. — A caller from Glasson Way/Catherine Lane reported a male subject was running around the area screaming at people who weren’t there.
10:38 a.m. — A caller from Whiting Street reported a male stole $750 of yard cleaning equipment; the caller had video footage.
2:04 p.m. — A caller from Litton Drive reported a tan Chevy Blazer took out the gate at the top of the ballpark.
4:40 p.m. — A caller from Sutton Way reported two females were following him, leaving after the caller made eye contact with them.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
11:55 a.m. - A caller from Boulder Street reported a business partner punched him in the face.
3:16 p.m. — A caller from the 20 on Ramp/49 reported a vehicle was swerving all over the road and traveling at high speeds.
4:25 p.m. — A caller from Coyote Street reported that someone ran out of her neighbor’s vacant house, and the suspect left credit cards and other debris in the driveway. The door jam was broken
9:13 p.m. — A caller from North Bloomfield Graniteville Road/49 reported a male subject was walking in the roadway and was almost hit.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
12:57 a.m. — A caller from Names Drive reported a male yelling at a female to give him his keys. The subjects were in the roadway. The caller said the male subject shot a handgun.
5:55 a.m. — A caller from 20 State reported that she had a trespasser on her property who took apart an animal repeller.
11:25 a.m. — A caller from Keenan Way reported a subject broke into her car and stole her makeup bag.
12:34 p.m. - A caller from Little Valley Road reported a male was looking into mailboxes; the caller has had mail theft issues before.
7:48 p.m. — A caller from Commercial Avenue reported while he was pumping gas, someone stole his phone.
8:30 p.m. — A caller from Perimeter Road reported his neighbor was shooting off guns.
— LaMarr Fields
Live scanner feed here: