Monday
Grass Valley Police Department
4:19 a.m. — A caller from Brunswick Road/Sutton Way reported a subject flagged him down in the middle of the road with a blanket; she wanted a ride to the next town over. The caller thought she was in distress.
8:20 a.m. — A caller from Old Tunnel Road reports hearing a male yelling and things were being thrown around.
8:59 a.m. — A caller from Race Street reported the theft of solar lighting.
11:08 a.m. — A caller from South Auburn Street reported she received a letter from her neighbor that he would trespass and cut down all her vegetation next week.
1:00 p.m. — A caller from Washington Street reported her tenant was screaming and stomping inside the studio apartment.
4:12 p.m. — A caller from Nevada City Highway reported a male weaving through traffic, dancing, and yelling.
10:32 p.m. — A caller from South Auburn Street reported a male walking around, looking at residences with a backpack on.
Nevada City Police Department
8:46 a.m. - A caller from Ridge Road/Zion Street reported a male subject carrying a rifle under a sweatshirt was last seen walking across the street to the Searls Historical Libary.
12:00 p.m. — A caller from Miners Trail reported a male subject with rocks was trying to hit people.
12:29 p.m. — A caller from Sacramento Street reported a subject turned in a found bike.
11:01 p.m. - A caller from Broad Street, a subject across the street, was yelling nonsense and disturbing the caller’s customers.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Department
11:05 a.m. — A caller from Foxtail Drive reported neighbors came onto her property and made threats.
11:32 a.m. — A caller from Cedar Way reported tagging on the group mailbox.
11:44 a.m. - A caller from Clayton Road reported two males were arguing in the driveway; one male may have had a rifle in his truck.
3:51 p.m.- A caller from Allison Ranch Road/49 Ramp reported kids were up to no good at Deer Tunnel under 49.
4:29 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported his employee picked up boxes from the mailbox that smelt like marijuana.
6:23 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported her boss was harassing her and threw his phone at her because she ignored him.
-LaMarr Fields