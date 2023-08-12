Thursday
GRASSY VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
12:24: a.m. — A Mill Street caller reported a stray cat was following him around.
1:56 a.m. — A caller from Minnie Street reported something was going on at Condon Park. The caller said he could see flashlights and heard a toy resembling an M16.
1:43 p.m. — A caller from East Main Street reported two subjects stole a lock off the gate to the RV sales.
3:42 p.m. — A caller from Bennett/Bank Street reported drug use was happening under the bridge by two males—the caller saw Heroin.
6:37 p.m. — A caller from Sutton Way reported she was at the store, and a woman took her credit card and withdrew $1000. The caller was unsure how they got her card.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
7:39 a.m. — A caller from Nimrod Street reported the theft of her generator from the back of her truck.
8:37. a.m. - A caller from Maidu Avenue, speaking 100 words per minute, claimed someone was trying to kill her.
9:15 a.m. — A caller from State/Maidu Avenue reported someone was lying on the side of the road in a white sheet.
1:41 p.m. — A caller from Ridge Road reported her neighbors were fighting and slamming each other around.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
8:52 a.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Road reported around midnight last night, he was woken by a flashlight shining through their glass door.
1:23 p.m. A caller from Cornette Way reported she lost her lower teeth, and Chapa-De told her she needed to have a police report to get new teeth.
4:50 p.m. — A caller from Huckleberry Drive reported she had a dead bat stuck in her propane fireplace.
6:19 p.m. — A caller from Alta Sierra Drive reported her ex stole her mail with her government state check and is refusing to return it.
7:05 p.m. — A caller from State 49 reported he went inside to get a drink at the gas station, and when he came out, his 2008 White Prius was stolen. His keys were on the floor of the car.
8:24 p.m. A caller from McCourtney Road reported 20-30 male juveniles stealing lemonade from the stand.
— LaMarr Fields