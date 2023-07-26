Monday
GRASS VALLEY DEPARTMENT
8:49 a.m. — A caller from Sutton Way reported they found a pile of 30 needles on their work site.
11:04 a.m. — A caller from West McKnight Way reported a male stole merchandise and was telling a person he wanted to steal her car.
1:55 p.m. - A caller from South Auburn Street reported a male subject outside the business, hiding behind the rear of the building. The subject was yelling and cussing at people pumping gas.
3:37 p.m. — A caller from Freeman Lane/Mill Street reported a male was pointing what appeared to be a gun at a vehicle passing by. The caller didn’t believe it was a gun; it could have been a bundle of sticks.
10:26 p.m. — A caller from Mill Street reported a male with a taser was walking around scaring people.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
5:45 a.m. — A caller from Ridge Road, the child’s father, showed up and caused a disturbance.
9:29 a.m. — A caller from State/Maidu Avenue reported a white Dodge Ram pickup almost ran the caller off the road.
3:19 p.m. — A caller from NCPD reported his fast-track vehicle pass was stolen from his vehicle sometime in the past two weeks.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFFS DEPARTMENT
1:09 a.m. — A caller from Artic Owl Road was on Facetime with a friend, and the subject stated that a male pulled her hair and refused to leave. Another mutual friend went to the house to get the male to leave, but he would not.
10:46 a.m. — A caller from Brannon Court reported his next-door neighbor has an illegal Marijuana grow. The caller had already reported it to the Cannabis Compliance.
1:25 p.m. — A caller from Wolf Mountain Road/American Ranch Court reported that a subject who has been illegally dumping and has started a fires left her social security card on the property.
1:52 p.m. - A caller from Alta Sierra Drive reported various crimes committed against her, cutting alarm lines, breaking windows, and verbal assaults through her center console. The caller’s also reported her daughter was also threatened. Also, unexplained noises are coming from different areas of her home and vehicle. The caller also stated she is detecting high levels of radiation in her home. She claims to have been woken up on several occasions with radiation burns to her face. The caller has no idea who would be causing this but believes it might be associated with a lawsuit she currently has against the mobile home park. The caller was informed the FBI or DOJ might be better equipped to detect suspicious noises and radiation.
7:06 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported a subject took some items and was sitting on the bathroom floor. The caller was not concerned about theft but was concerned that his guardian was not around.
— LaMarr Fields