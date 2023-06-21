GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
12:11 p.m. — A caller from Brighton Street reported a skunk sprayed on her property, and she was advised to hire a trapper.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
12:11 p.m. — A caller from Brighton Street reported a skunk sprayed on her property, and she was advised to hire a trapper.
3:55 p.m. - A caller from South Auburn Street, one older male, took his shirt off and is harassing a group of two younger males. The older man was threatening to fight the two younger males.
5:08 p.m. — A caller from West Olympia Drive/Brunswick Road reported a male with feet dangling over the rail with a baseball hat and a Mcdonald’s soda.
7:20 p.m. — A caller from Sutton Way reported his ex-wife and boyfriend are filming him.
9:06 p.m. — A caller from Eskaton Circle reported a loud beeping in her room and requested help from staff.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
4:54 p.m. — A caller from South Pine/Gethsemane Street reported they witnessed a small white dog with some Auburn fur get hit by a vehicle.
5:13 p.m. — A caller from Airport/Lake Vera Purdon Road reported he had just accidentally locked in a gated area.
7:36 p.m. — A caller from Ate/Orchard Street reported a female walking in and out of traffic on 49 and talking to herself.
8:07 p.m. — A caller from Hirschmans Pond reported subjects on floaties in the pond.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
8:05 p.m. — A caller from Green Acres Road reported her boyfriend attacked her ex-husband and nearly choked him to death.
9:47 p.m. — A caller from Waterfall Lane reported his wallet was stolen while the caller was in the shower and the suspect left the house.
11:50 p.m. — A caller from Bar Hill Road reported their neighbors were stealing the caller’s NID line.
1:28 p.m. - A caller from Pammy Way reported they hired a new handyman, and the handyman didn’t show up for work; the caller wanted a background check on the new handyman.
3:15 p.m. — A caller from Boreal Ridge Road reported that a vehicle in the parking lot had run over his foot.
4:45 p.m. — A caller from Charles Drive reported his neighbor brandished a firearm at him on Saturday night.
8:18 p.m. — A caller from LA Barr Meadows Road reported a neighbor firing a firearm too close to residences.
— LaMarr Fields
Live scanner feed here: