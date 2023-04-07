GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
1:46 p.m. — A caller from Sutton Way reported her Ford Ranger she reported stolen is in the parking lot.
4:28 p.m. - A caller from Sutton Way reported two transients refusing to leave the property and running carts into windows.
4:28 p.m. - A caller from Old Tunnel Road reported a subject who trespassed on the property had returned.
8:02 p.m. — A caller from Sutton Way reported an employee at the restaurant needs officer assistance outside regarding the Hospitality House.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
7:36 a.m. — A caller from Zion Street reported disturbing the peace that occurred overnight, and there was a broken window to the room, and both parties were still in the room.
9:09 a.m. — A caller from Helling Way reported she was being chased by a helicopter and having people stream her internet usage on a wifi stream.
11:45 a.m. — A caller from Nevada Street reported she has not heard from her friend since October, worried something has happened to her as her phone is disconnected.
4:05 p.m. — A caller from Nimrod Street reported a man inebriated at the tennis courts, disturbing the peace, and threatening to hit the caller’s father with a skateboard.
11:07 p.m. — A caller from Walrath Avenue reported an unknown subject pounded on his door, and he heard screaming in the street.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
11:00 a.m. — A caller from Bonanza Way reported her gas was stolen from her generator and smashed in, and propane disconnected from the trailer.
11:47 a.m. — A caller from Jericho Road reported trash was dumped on their property, and someone stole the no trespassing sign.
3:18 p.m. — A caller from Broken Oak Court reported her ex is on meth and using her children for tax purposes.
4:09 p.m. — A caller from Oscar Drive reported a juvenile male knocked on their door and requested a ride to Auburn. He was at a friend’s house where friends were arguing with the parents, and he was uncomfortable and wanted to leave.
5:39 p.m. — A caller from Allison Ranch Road reported her son was in the area and saw two small fires that he put out, but a male subject was seen in the area, and he thinks he may have been starting the fires.
9:42 p.m. — A caller from Jones Ridge Road reported seven people threatened his family suspects live there and owns a .357.
-LaMarr Fields