GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
12:04 a.m. — A caller from Sutton Way reported theft by her ex-boyfriend; the caller said several bags, a fog machine, and toiletries were taken.
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
12:04 a.m. — A caller from Sutton Way reported theft by her ex-boyfriend; the caller said several bags, a fog machine, and toiletries were taken.
8:41 a.m. — A caller from Idaho Maryland RD/Centennial Dr. believes there were stolen cars on the property they are working on as a storage yard.
9:29 a.m. — A caller from Pine Street reported someone keyed her car last night on the hood.
1:26 p.m. — A caller from Tinloy/Bennett Street reported that a male passed out on a sidewalk by the bus stop.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
3:34 a.m. — A caller from Nevada City demanded a phone call from an officer stating he was “Agent Smith” and would not disclose the reason for the call or phone number.
10:18 a.m — A caller from Maidu South Pine/Broad Street reported a German Shepherd was loose and running around the area.
3:18 p.m. — A caller from Zion Street reported her phone was stolen from her hands at SPD Market.
5:19 p.m. — A caller from Long Street reported someone was threatening him via text; the caller walked to the police station.
11:08 p.m. — A caller from Ridge Road reported a female outside in the corridor was asking for an ambulance.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
1:08 p.m. — A caller from Starlite Lane found a fox in the garden area that appeared ill. The fox had the caller’s husband concerned because the fox was growling at him.
1:29 p.m. — A caller from Lime Kiln/Duggans Road in a red GMC SUV or Crossover vehicle was driving in the middle of lanes crossing double yellow lines.
2:30 p.m. — A caller from Shelby Road reported a large Dodge SUV was parked in the roadway. The caller honked, and the vehicle did not move. The male driver appeared passed out in the driver’s seat with his head tilted back and mouth wide open.
5:23 p.m. — A caller from Connie Drive/Norlene Way reported that a white Honda Civic with a missing rear bumper was parked on the street with a person living in it and had a dog in the vehicle with her.
10:51 p.m. — A caller from Pilot Peak Lane reported one gunshot was heard in the area.
-LaMarr Fields
