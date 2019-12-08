Nevada County Police Blotter: A building on Broad Street reportedly flooding

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

3:55 p.m. — A caller from Union Hill school reported a student brandished a knife two hours ago. The school is handling the discipline issue.

3:58 p.m. — A caller from Douglas Lane reported a German Shepherd running and appearing in distress.

Saturday

8:55 a.m. — A caller from Griffith Drive reported that neighbor was yelling through the wall, telling her she is a princess. The caller stated that the neighbor sounded verbally violent and the type of person who would have a gun.

10:03 a.m. — A caller from Yama Way reported an injured deer in their front yard.

8:31 p.m. — A caller from Gold Flat Road reported a vehicle accident with an ejection.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

4:54 a.m. — A caller from Dorsey Drive reported an individual walking around the complex zapping people with a taser stick.

5:58 a.m. — A caller from Spring Street reported a noise complaint, stating that every Thursday or Friday morning the city is ignoring a noise ordinance, allowing an individual to blow leaves.

10:01 a.m. — A countywide call reported a juvenile, Joseph Wesley Scott, who jumped from a transport van leaving the Nevada County Courthouse.

Saturday

11:16 a.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported that a building is flooding.

4:07 p.m. — A caller from Jordan Street reported flooding due to a clogged drain, and that she needed “Sand Bags ASAP.”

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

7:02 a.m. — A caller from Empire Street reported an individual walking with a machete in his hand in a black hoodie with a skull around his neck and shorts.

11:58 a.m. — A caller from Hill Street reported stolen medication.

12:06 p.m. — A caller from Dorsey Drive reported welfare check on a 3-year-old whose parents, who have been using meth. The child was left alone last night, according to the caller.

1:21 p.m. — A caller from Gates Place reported that they were assaulted by a male, and required medical attention.

2:31 p.m. — A caller from Butler Street reported two vehicles parked in the wrong direction, possibly causing traffic hazard.

3:21 p.m. — A caller from Segsworth Way reported a 3-year-old has been wandering around the parking lot for 48 minutes with no shoes.

6:13 p.m. — A caller from Glasson Way reported his vehicle was on fire in the parking lot. The same thing was reported from several additional callers.

Saturday

3:44 a.m. — A caller from Mill Street reported her 20-year-old son with no identification was served alcohol at Garys Place. The caller was driving her son to the Emergency Room for alcohol poisoning.

6:22 p.m. — A caller from South Auburn Street reported that he was in a traffic incident when the vehicle ran a red light.

Sunday

9:19 a.m. — A caller from Success Mine reported from Santa Cruz that he received video footage of a male ringing the door bell to his father’s vacant residence. He’s calling in to ensure no one broke into the home.

10:12 a.m. — A caller from an unknown location reported his bike was stolen last night.

— Sam Corey