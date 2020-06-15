NEVADA COUNTY POLICE BLOTTER: A bear stalking goats

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

1:15 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 reported a threatening note at his front door. When he came home his front door was open, his dog tied to a pole and his mailbox was taken.

8:13 a.m. — A caller from Indian Springs reported a cow wandering around the road.

8:44 a.m. — A caller from Crawford Lane reported a skunk in the area that was not behaving normal. The skunk was wobbling. The reporter suspected something may be wrong with it.

9:45 a.m. — A caller from Hidden Valley Road reported a dog attack last night.

9:54 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 reported an assault that occurred. A male attacked the reporter in his driveway.

12:04 p.m. — A caller from Wild Life Lane reported a bear stalking goats.

6:15 p.m. — A caller from Johnson Place reported an irate customer throwing food at employees.

Saturday

10:05 a.m. — A caller from Meadow Drive reported a baby deer that is in tall grass on the reporter’s property. The deer was not looking well.

9:29 p.m. — A caller from Lost Lake reported very loud music in the area, possibly from a campground.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

11:32 a.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported a person lying on the sidewalk in front of The National trying to smoke something, but only managing to burn himself.

12:01 p.m. — A caller from Argall Way reported a woman fleeing some men from North San Juan is at a school now. The female said she had a truck that “was going to explode if it was used the wrong way.”

Saturday

12:52 p.m. — A caller from Winter Street reported a sewage backup into his home. The reporter states he would like someone to bring the big snake.

7:48 p.m. — A caller from Commercial Street reportedly pocket-dialed 911. — Sam Corey