NEVADA COUNTY POLICE BLOTTER: A bear stalking goats
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
1:15 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 reported a threatening note at his front door. When he came home his front door was open, his dog tied to a pole and his mailbox was taken.
8:13 a.m. — A caller from Indian Springs reported a cow wandering around the road.
8:44 a.m. — A caller from Crawford Lane reported a skunk in the area that was not behaving normal. The skunk was wobbling. The reporter suspected something may be wrong with it.
9:45 a.m. — A caller from Hidden Valley Road reported a dog attack last night.
9:54 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 reported an assault that occurred. A male attacked the reporter in his driveway.
12:04 p.m. — A caller from Wild Life Lane reported a bear stalking goats.
6:15 p.m. — A caller from Johnson Place reported an irate customer throwing food at employees.
Saturday
10:05 a.m. — A caller from Meadow Drive reported a baby deer that is in tall grass on the reporter’s property. The deer was not looking well.
9:29 p.m. — A caller from Lost Lake reported very loud music in the area, possibly from a campground.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Friday
11:32 a.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported a person lying on the sidewalk in front of The National trying to smoke something, but only managing to burn himself.
12:01 p.m. — A caller from Argall Way reported a woman fleeing some men from North San Juan is at a school now. The female said she had a truck that “was going to explode if it was used the wrong way.”
Saturday
12:52 p.m. — A caller from Winter Street reported a sewage backup into his home. The reporter states he would like someone to bring the big snake.
7:48 p.m. — A caller from Commercial Street reportedly pocket-dialed 911. — Sam Corey
