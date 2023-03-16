Grass Valley Police Department
8:47 a.m. – A caller from Ridge Road reported the entire intersection traffic light was messed up and flashing red. The caller stated it was backing traffic up.
9:12 a.m. – A caller from Mill Street reported a male was stalking the caller all over Nevada County. The caller advised the male went from black adult male to a white adult male in front of their eyes. The male advised he was a ninja and advised the subject was threatening to kill them. The caller stated in law enforcement didn’t get there, he was going to stab the subject. The caller advised he had a pocket knife on him.
11:48 a.m. – A caller from West Main Street reported ongoing issues with a female transient going into the store multiple times a day. The subject left when she saw the caller making the call.
1:45 p.m. – A caller from Railroad Avenue reported the cold theft of a pizza oven, and had video.
3:21 p.m. – A caller from Mill Street reported a male was looking for a place to get warm. The caller advised the subject was soaking wet, so requested a wellness check. Contact was made with the subject who was offered assistance but refused.
7:13 p.m. – A caller from Dorsey Drive reported ongoing issues with a neighbor pounding on the wall. The neighbor was currently making a lot of noise and causing the caller to be disturbed.
9:42 p.m. – A caller from Dorsey Drive reported a male banging on random doors and making threats.
Nevada City Police Department
12:01 p.m. – A caller from Broad Street requested to speak to an officer regarding handicap parking violations in the lot by Stonehouse.
10:37 p.m. – A caller from Ridge Road was concerned about a male who was squatting in one of the units. The tenant was there and the male wouldn’t allow her inside. An additional caller reported a large group of people in front of the unit yelling and screaming. The caller was unsure what was going on.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
12:51 a.m. – A caller from Meadow View Way reported four subjects wearing orange gloves and were up a power pole. The caller thought they were trying to take down his power. Contact was made with the caller, and the report was unfounded. He was advised to stop calling 911.
7:28 a.m. – A caller from Ridge Road reported a large branch hanging in the roadway and causing a hazard. It was determined it was not a large branch but rather a bush with a few branches sticking out into the roadway, and they were unable to clear it with the equipment on hand.
8:08 a.m. – A caller from Tara Lane requested pickup of malnourished kittens she found.
1:30 p.m. – A caller from Leiter Way requested pickup of knives and firearms from a deceased friend’s residence. It turned out there were only BB guns and the caller did not know that. He decided he wanted to sell the BB guns and knives at a garage sale.
3:04 p.m. – A caller from Combie Road reported a tree down across the lanes.
3:23 p.m. – A caller from Black Oak Drive reported a potential scammer tried calling and tried to elicit info from him from Texas. The caller did not provide any personal information to the scammer but wanted to notify law enforcement.
4:35 p.m. – A caller from Lake Vera Purdon Road reported a rockslide.
4:54 p.m. – Per CHP, a large boulder was in the northbound lane of Lake Vera Purdon Road.
8:31 p.m. – A caller from Brunswick Road reported tree parts sticking out into the roadway.
—Jennifer Nobles