Nevada County police blotter: 911 caller says he’s testing phone in elevator

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

12:41 a.m. — A caller near Combie Road, between Wolf Road and Woodridge Drive, reported his friend was threatening him earlier. The caller advised that he had a previous restraining order against the subject.

8:33 a.m. — A caller near Charles and Evening Star drives reported ongoing fraud involving requests for $18,000 coming from a local phone number.

8:52 a.m. — A caller near Cedar Avenue and Lamby Lane reported ongoing harassment from his landlord for a vehicle he is repairing on the property. The caller said the vehicle was knocked off the jack stands and his internet was turned off.

9:20 a.m. — A caller near Shepa Road, between Salsa Court and Angel Wing Lane, reported a “problem rooster” on the property.

9:49 a.m. — A caller near Bodie Ridge Road reported she caught a bat in her living room and it died.

12:09 p.m. — A caller near Ball Road and Falling Star Lane reported an injured fox in his backyard.

2:37 p.m. — A caller near Combie Road reported he was testing the telephone in the elevator.

2:54 p.m. — A caller on Tyler Foote Crossing Road reported she was legally blind and having issues with FedEx employees who are refusing to move their vehicles, harassing her.

10:02 p.m. — A caller on Loma Rica Drive and Madrona Leaf Court reported he is a pilot and just received a text that deleted itself that told him there is a bomb under his chair at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

12:01 p.m. — A caller near Alpha Road, between Washington Road and Placer Lane, reported being “gas lit” by an ex-girlfriend who stole his phone while he was on a hike with her 10-year-old daughter.

8:00 a.m. — A caller near Bartlett and Pine Hill drives reported a skunk having seizures across the street.

10:56 a.m. — A caller near Bartlett and Pine Hill drives reported the skunk was now dead and bagged.

11:24 a.m. — A caller near Combie Road reported a male pulled down his pants and urinated in the direction of the entrance of a business’ drive-thru.

1:19 p.m. — A caller near Forrest Road and Willow Wood Lane reported her neighbor is not giving her cat back.

2:20 p.m. — A caller near Old Reno and Hobart Mills roads reported unsafe target practice going on near Emigrant Trail.

4:39 p.m. — A caller near Martis Peak Road reported entering a house for work Thursday and stepping on a bed of nails. The reporting party requested the officer check and make sure there were no remaining “booby traps.”

6:00 p.m. — A caller near Hoyt’s Crossing reported she was riding up the canyon when her bike broke down. The reporting party said she was stranded and couldn’t get anyone to respond and requested a pick up.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

8:57 a.m. — A caller near Zion and Searls streets reported their employee’s husband repeatedly calling the workplace.

Saturday

7:46 p.m. — A caller near Broad Street, between York and South Pine streets, reported his girlfriend refusing to give him his key to leave. The caller reported his girlfriend sitting in front of a band at a nearby business.

— Rebecca O’Neil