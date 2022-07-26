Nevada County police blotter: 911 caller misses bus, requests ride
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Monday
10:45 a.m. – A caller from Segsworth Way reported a sticker was put on their motorcycle when it was parked illegally and it ruined the paint job.
11:05 a.m. – A caller from Tinloy Street reported they had missed the bus and were requesting a ride. The caller was advised this was not a proper use of 911.
4:20 p.m. – A caller from South Auburn Street reported a group of teenagers playing on school grounds, refusing to leave, throwing items, and damaging property.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
3:05 p.m. – A caller from West Hacienda Drive requested a welfare check on dogs that were guarding the goats clearing the property. The caller was concerned that the dogs didn’t have enough water. On call back, the caller said they did have access to water.
3:39 p.m. – A caller from Interstate 80 reported someone tailgating them, making faces, and trying to side swipe them. The caller then said that the subject calmed down after they hit traffic.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Monday
2:31 p.m. – A caller from Adams Street reported a woman in a red cape in the middle of the road.
11:05 p.m. – A caller from Broad Street reported a male subject lying in the roadway with his pants down.
— Jennifer Nobles
